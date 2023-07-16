Xi Jinping’s hidden goals for the PRC’s foreign relations law

Chinese President Xi Jinping has enacted a new foreign affairs law to legitimize Beijing’s tough moves against bullying from the hegemonic West. The statute, the Foreign Relations Law of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), which will come into force on July 1, will also anchor the supreme leaders’ longstanding aspiration to build a China-centric world order that will challenge question the framework established by the US-led Western Alliance since the end of World War II, reports the Jamestown Foundation.

The law also codifies the full control that Xi, who is general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CCP) and chairman of its Central Military Commission (CMC), exercises over all policies concerning diplomacy and national security (Peoples Daily, June 30). ; Xinhua, Jun 28).

The law states that the PRC remains committed to the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable global security, and strives to strengthen international security cooperation and its participation in global security governance mechanisms. It underscores Beijing’s right to take countermeasures and corresponding restrictive measures against acts that violate international law and norms and endanger China’s sovereignty, security and development interests.

The official Global Times said the status was a response to new challenges in foreign relations, especially when China faced frequent external interference in its internal affairs under Western hegemony with unilateral sanctions and jurisdiction at long arm (The Global Times, June 28). Legislation legalizes measures such as counter-sanctions and blacklisting of foreign nationals and institutions in retaliation for similar actions the United States and other Western countries have taken against PRC companies (New York Times Chinese Edition, December 16, 2022).

Observers have noted, however, that Beijing’s latest display of so-called wolf-warrior diplomacy could damage China’s international image, especially among multinationals still interested in the PRC market (China Briefing, June 29 ). Earlier this year, the enactment of a law on counterintelligence already put businessmen from different countries in a potentially compromising position (South China Morning Post, June 17). This is because Beijing has its own unique interpretations of what constitutes espionage or leaking state secrets.

Since the spring, public security authorities have cracked down on a number of multinational due diligence companies as well as companies that process accounting and other sensitive financial data of Chinese companies. The CCP administration has also restricted the activities of US computer company Micron in an apparent tit for tat response to Washington’s efforts to punish Chinese computer companies with ties to national security and military units (Indopremier.com, July 1; fdiintelligence.com, May 10).

Another issue raised by foreign governments and China-based chambers of commerce is that while the new law asserts that Beijing abides by United Nations charters as well as all international law, well-known global practices such as freedom of Information, disclosure of shareholder assets and open bidding for contracts are often not observed by PRC executives.

Moreover, Xi’s leadership’s emphasis on respecting the territorial integrity of nations large and small seems to be at odds with his refusal to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Peoples’ Liberation Armies (PLAs) flexing their muscles without restriction in the Taiwan Strait, the Sea of ​​Japan and the South China Sea are also undermining Beijing’s commitment to upholding international laws and global standards. The PRC’s claims to own 90% of the South China Sea have been repeatedly challenged by the UN and authoritative international law bodies such as the Court of Final Appeal in The Hague (SCMP, 17 June; Center for Strategic and International Studies, May 11).

It is understood that the Xi administration wants to demonstrate China’s diplomatic clout at a time when it is encountering setbacks on various foreign policy fronts. The so-called coup attempt by the Wagner mercenary group against the Kremlin in late June undermined the strength of Russia in general and President Vladimir Putin in particular (abc.net.au, June 27). While Beijing has continued to offer rhetorical support to Moscow, the declining power of the Russian Federation, seen as a key ally in Xi’s apparent attempt to create an axis of autocratic states comprising countries grouped under the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the BRICS mechanism, has hurt Beijing’s ability to counter the challenge from the United States and its allies in Europe and Asia (Radio Free Asia, June 29; Radio French International, June 27).

Enhanced defense cooperation between the United States and India, which was reached during Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ visit to Washington last month (June), has also hurt Beijing’s apparent efforts to prevent the India to join what it sees as an Asian NATO (Zaobao.com.sg, June 26; Radio France Internationale, June 26; VOAChinois, January 23). India is a long-time member of the Quad group of nations (United States, India, Japan and Australia) whose aim is, among other things, to curb Chinese expansionism in the Indo-Pacific region. Instances of defense cooperation between India on the one hand, and Japan, Vietnam and the Philippines on the other, have also increased exponentially.

The Xi administrations’ tough response to Washington’s alleged anti-China containment policy appears to contradict Beijing’s efforts to reassure multinationals that the PRC will continue to push forward the open door policy initiated by the grand architect. of the Deng Xiaoping reform in 1978. After the opening of the Summer Davos world forum in Tianjin at the end of June, Premier Li Qiang, considered a protege of Xi, called on Western investors in particular to come to the PRC. The world economy is in a critical phase of upheaval, Li said. We must not return to isolation (Deutsche Welle Chinese, June 28; Xinhua, June 27). However, Li, whose portfolio is China’s economy, did not specify new measures to attract foreign capital.

Promises made earlier by Beijing to liberalize currency controls and other measures meant to restrict business opportunities for multinationals have yet to be fulfilled.

International observers have raised questions as to whether the foreign relations law is primarily geared towards cementing Xis Mao’s status as the core of the party for life. According to sinologist Minxin Pei, if the statute provides Beijing with a legal instrument to impose sanctions on its opponents in the future, Beijing does not need this legal instrument to punish its opponents (Note 1).

The recent crackdowns by Xi’s leadership against US companies and other multinationals show that the CCP administration already has a formidable toolkit to retaliate against the sanctions that Western countries have imposed on the PRC. On the heels of the Wagner Group insurgency in Moscow, the added authority the new law has bestowed on Xi seems to indicate that the supreme leader wants additional safeguards against real and potential threats to his lifelong core status (Foreign Affairs Chinese, September 6, 2022). Indeed, since the days of the late Chairman Mao Zedong and the master reformer Deng Xiaoping, it has been a well-established tradition that the No. 1 Party Leader is solely responsible for formulating foreign and national security policies, especially concerning major countries and regions. such as USA, Russia, Japan and EU.

In light of Xi’s controversial decisions to support his good friend Vladimir Putin and to engage in a frenzied competition with the US-led anti-China coalition, China’s top leader may feel the need to shelter from new legislation. Over the past few months, Chinese social media has circulated many voices opposing Xi’s support for Putin’s war effort against Ukraine. According to Japanese pollster Genron-npo, more than half of Chinese either oppose Russia’s invasion of Ukraine or think it’s wrong. Additionally, Chinese social media circulated a memo allegedly written by former Vice Foreign Minister Fu Ying opposing the CCP administrations’ vehement anti-American stance. Ambassador Fu reportedly raised the question of which countries will support China once it is mired in a fierce confrontation with the Americans. (Aljazeera, March 31; VOAChinese, March 29; Genron-npo-net, November 30, 2022). While the most pressing issues facing China’s young and old relate to unemployment and dwindling social security benefits, Xi might want to shift the focus from domestic economic woes to his so-called overseas achievements. From more than one perspective, the Foreign Relations Act therefore serves to legitimize and reinforce the foreign policy goals set by Xi since he came to power in 2012.

These have included the great rebirth of the Chinese nation (which includes a far greater say for China in setting the rules of conduct in areas ranging from finance to global geopolitics); the Belt and Road Initiative; and building an alliance of non-Western states that find themselves constrained by the US-led world order. To the extent that Chinese ambitions to be at the forefront of technology, including semiconductors and AI, have been thwarted by boycotts imposed by the United States and its allies, China’s ambitious power projection Xi has encountered tremendous setback.

Over the past three years, the BRI has performed poorly due to the inability of Chinese banks and conglomerates to adequately finance transcontinental projects whose economic viability is questionable. The demonstrations of assurance from Moscow and Beijing have cemented defense cooperation among NATO states as well as efforts by NATO leaders to strengthen defense cooperation with U.S. allies in Asia such as than Japan and South Korea. Regardless of the success of the Foreign Relations Act, it has indirectly highlighted the vulnerability of President Xi’s fire-breathing and highly ambitious foreign policy goals.