Leaked figures of 4 deputy ministers who are inaugurated by Jokowi tomorrow









Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reshuffled the ministers and four deputy ministers (Wamen). Here are the leaks of the 4 deputy ministers who will be sworn in tomorrow. reported from Detik NewsOn Sunday (16/7/2023), the newly appointed officials will occupy the seats of Deputy Minister of Communication and Information Technology, Deputy Minister of Village, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises. The vice-minister of communication and informatics would be filled with personalities active in the world of the press. In the meantime, the new Wamendes will be filled by an academic who has just been appointed chancellor of a private university. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Then a chair of deputy minister of the BUMN will be allocated to an economic personality. A deputy minister would occupy the position of deputy foreign minister. In the invitation seen by a number of guests, the investiture of ministers and a number of wamen took place at the Palace at 09:00 WIB. The information indicated that there was an investiture of the Minister of Communication and Informatics, 4 women and 1 member of the Presidential Advisory Council or Wantimpres. DPR Commission I Chairman Meutya Hafid confirmed the information on the appointment of the Minister of Communication and Information and a number of Wamen. Hafid even said that the person who would take the oath was present at the KIB event. “It looks like the person was present at the KIB event,” Meutya said on Sunday (7/16). The Palace also confirmed the investiture of a number of new officials. However, the Palace has not yet named the names of those who will be sworn in on Monday. “Yes, tomorrow morning there will be an inauguration by the president. But for what position and who will be appointed, we will see tomorrow together at the State Palace,” the deputy for protocol, press and media said on Sunday, of the Bey Machmudin presidential secretariat. (16/7). Watch the video “Regarding Billboards with Prabowo, Jokowi: My photo was also posted by PSI-NasDem“

[Gambas:Video 20detik]

(hsr/ata)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.detik.com/sulsel/berita/d-6826107/bocoran-sosok-4-wakil-menteri-yang-dilantik-jokowi-besok The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos