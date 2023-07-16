A sign at the park defaced with anti-Indian graffiti targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi





New Delhi: On Friday, signage at Shri Bhagavad Gita Park in the city of Brampton was reportedly defaced with “anti-Indian” graffiti. The road sign was spray painted with graffiti targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking to Twitter, the city administration wrote that it was “deeply disappointed to learn of the recent act of vandalism targeting a park sign, which is an attack on a religious community.” The tweet further stated that the matter had been referred to Peel Regional Police. “At the City of Brampton, we stand united against such acts of intolerance and discrimination. We proudly uphold our values ​​of diversity, inclusiveness and respect for all and these acts of hate will not be tolerated,” the tweet added. The City is deeply disappointed to learn of the recent vandalism of a park sign, which is an attack on a faith community. This case was quickly transferred to the @PeelPolice for investigation and appropriate action. At the City of Brampton, we stand united… — City of Brampton (@CityBrampton) July 14, 2023 According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the defaced panel was discovered on Friday morning. However, park officials restored the sign soon after. Condemning the incident, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown told the Prime Asia TV network that he was “outraged” by the recent act of vandalism and that the city had “zero tolerance” for “bullying by any religious community”. “Another senseless act of vandalism!” Shri Bhagavad Gita Park in Brampton was recently opened to celebrate the contribution of the Hindu community to Canadian diversity. Khalistan deterrents continue to display their disgusting hatred towards Hindu places of worship, the Hindu faith and… pic.twitter.com/C10FtRcJci — Arvind Mishra (@ArvindMishra72) July 14, 2023 It should be noted that the incident was the latest in a series of acts of desecration of Hindu temples and even statues of Mahatma Gandhi in Canada. According to reports, there have been at least six incidents of desecration of Hindu temples in Canada since July last year. In the latest incident, posters were placed outside the Bharat Mata Mandir in Brampton targeting Indian diplomats from Canada on July 7. Four of the previous incidents featured spray-painted pro-Khalistan slogans.

