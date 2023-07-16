Donald Trump’s nightmarish golf rod filmed, and it’s embarrassing





Former President Donald Trump.AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Donald Trump hit a terrible shot during a game of golf, driving the ball to the right of the green.

The former president’s bad shot was filmed at the Trump National Golf Club in Los Angeles.

Trump has accepted reports that he has a 2.8 handicap, but observers say he’s not as good as he claims.

Former President Donald Trump was filmed hitting a horrific golf shot, sending the ball to the right of his target.

In the video posted to Twitter, the person filming can be heard saying, “Trump is shooting right now. Let’s see if he can hit the green.”

Despite being a few yards from the green, Trump takes his swing and sends the ball away from the hole and into the rough.

“Oh, he planted it,” the commentator said in the video, filmed at Trump National Golf Club in Los Angeles, and laughed.

The former president is known to be an avid golfer, owning several golf courses and often devoting his free time to the sport.

He also passed reports ranking him as the greatest golfer of any US president with a 2.8 handicap, according to The Independent. The average golf handicap for men in 2022 was 14.1, according to the United States Golf Association.

But many observers have questioned Trump’s golf prowess, with the ranking mocked by social media users.

Rick Reilly, a sportswriter, also cast doubt on that figure, writing in a book on Trump golf: “If Trump is a 2.8, Queen Elizabeth is a pole vaulter.”

Others who have played with Trump agree that he may not be as good as some have claimed.

Former pro golfer Brad Faxon called Trump a “legitimate 10” and former LPGA golfer Annika Srenstam guessed he was “a 9 or 10,” according to Golf Digest.

Former President Donald Trump at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 28, 2022.Jonathan Ferrey/LIV Golf via Getty Images

Trump has also often been accused of serial cheating in golf.

“Trump doesn’t just cheat at golf,” Reilly wrote in his book on Trump golf.

“He throws it, kicks it and moves it. He lies about his lies. He rigs, cheats and stuffs. At Winged Foot, where Trump is a member, the caddies have gotten so used to seeing him return his ball down the fairway they gave him a nickname: “Pelé”.

Earlier this year, Trump was victorious against “many excellent golfers” in the senior championship at Trump International Golf Club, despite missing a tournament day.

According to The Daily Mail, Trump’s competitors were surprised when they showed up at the course on Sunday to find the former president had claimed a five-stroke lead. According to the report, Trump claimed that a previous round would count towards his score instead of missing the start of the tournament.

Read the original article on Business Insider

