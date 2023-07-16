Nawaz Sharif will change his destiny… if elected to power: Pak PM Shehbaz





ISLAMABAD: Campaigning for the return of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said his return would change the destiny of the nation and urged people to make their decisions after having reviewed the performance of the Pakistani Muslim. League-Nawaz government, Geo News reported. While addressing the check distribution ceremony under the Prime Minister’s Start-up and Agriculture Loan Scheme, Shehbaz Sharif said, “Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the entire leadership of PML-N will change the destiny of the country by leading it on the path of progress and prosperity.” The PML-N party is eyeing the return of Nawaz Sharif because it considers that this return will give them a boost during the elections, which are due to take place in October-November, with the term due to end in mid-August. In order to bring Nawaz back to power, the PML-N coalition government passed a law in June limiting the recusal of parliamentarians to a maximum of five years, in favor of the leader of the PML-N, who had been barred from standing for election since Sharif said his party would accept the mandate from the public in the upcoming polls, urging people to make up their minds after considering some facts and juxtaposing the performance of PML-N governments with that of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) four-year destruction saga. The Prime Minister mentioned that PTI’s tenure was marred by huge corruption scams – including sugar and wheat scams, BRapid Transit Peshawar, Malam Jabba, Toshakhana gift sale, UK agency corruption of 190 billion pounds. “No one can deny these crude facts,” he added. While praising the statesmanship of Nawaz, who is his elder brother and three-time Prime Minister, Prime Minister Sharif regretted that the former Prime Minister had been removed from office despite the fact that he had ended crippling hour-long power cuts, provided laptops and loans to young people, brought billions in power and road infrastructure projects to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CEPC) in 2015, Geo News reported. Khan had a “phobia of the leaders of the PML-N” and the opposition, because day after day he was “determined” to put them in prison in “fake cases”. He said that the leader of the PTI could not assimilate the revolutionary measures taken by the PML-N government. The prime minister went on to say that Nawaz and his party experienced the worst kind of political vendetta, even though they were sent into exile after the ousting. of power, but unlike the leader of the PTI, the PML-N supremo never thought of anything against the country. power but failed to prove them. “When he (Khan) was constitutionally expelled from the corridors of power, he used dirty language and tactics against state institutions,” he added. Speaking about the recent decline in oil prices, he said relief had been passed on to the masses following the strengthening of the rupee against the dollar. He further said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program is a challenge for the country instead of a relief, but bold moves will help stabilize the country’s economy, according to Geo News.

