Deal that allows Ukraine to export wartime grain with Russia is about to expireExBulletin

Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima The UN-backed deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain and other foodstuffs during Russia’s ongoing invasion is due to expire on Monday with no announced renewal plans. Known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the agreement reached last July allowed international shipments of corn, wheat, barley and other foodstuffs from three designated ports in Ukraine, dubbed the “breadbasket of Europe”. Experts say the deal, while not perfect, has helped stave off worsening global hunger and avert a spike in food prices around the world. UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres called the deal a “ray of hope” when he was signed last summer. Now his future is unclear. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said part of the deal that would have facilitated similar exports from his country has not been met. According to the Kremlin, Putin said in a call with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday that Russia still faces obstacles to the export of food and fertilizer, contrary to the obligations of the agreement which were intended to remove these barriers. But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who helped broker the deal, said on Friday he believed Putin would renew the deal. Erdogan told reporters he had spoken to the Russian president by phone and that he and Putin were “on the same page” when it came to extending the deal, Deutsche Welle reported. In the nearly a year since the agreement was put in place, ships have made 1,003 trips from Ukraine’s three ports carrying a total of 32.8 million tons of grain and other food products, the United Nations announced on Saturday. Forty-five countries have received grain shipments from Ukraine under the initiative. Asia accounted for 46% of imports, while 40% went to Western Europe, 12% to Africa and 1% to Eastern Europe. A ship that left the port of Odessa early Sunday morning was the last to leave Ukraine in the final hours of the current deal, Reuters reported. The deal also allowed for the export of fertilizers from Ukraine, although none were shipped, the UN said. In May, the parties agreed to extend the deal for another two months, although Russia also complained at the time that sanctions and other restrictions were hampering the country’s trade capabilities. NPR’s Peter Kenyon contributed reporting.

