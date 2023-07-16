Make way for President Joko Widodo! Rio Sunaryo Lim child neglect case in Pontianak reopened! Check





PONTIANAK, DIO-TV.COM, Sunday July 16, 2023 – On July 12, 2023, envoys from the Inspectorate General of Police Supervision of the Republic of Indonesia and the State Secretariat of the Ministry (Itwasum Polri Kemensetneg) held a meeting. The meeting was held with the Pontianak Police Investigators at West Kalimantan Regional Police (Itwasda Polda Kalbar) Inspection Room in Pontianak. This meeting followed a report submitted by a woman named Katharina to the President on May 27, 2022. The report is related to Katharina’s complaint that Rio Sunaryo Lim failed to fulfill his obligation to earn a living of IDR 2 million every month. Also Read: DPR RI Revokes IDI and PDGI Single Container Status for Physician Profession! These 5 professional organizations Sue MK? Listen.. This report is inconsistent with the decision of the Pontianak District Court of February 15, 2021 in their divorce action. During the meeting, the Ministry’s Secretary of State Itwasum and Pontianak Police investigators agreed to reopen the report submitted by Katharina. Additionally, witnesses who made false statements on behalf of Rio Sunaryo Lim in Katharina’s divorce lawsuit will also be reconvened to ensure justice for the defendant and his children. Previously, in response to Katharina’s report to the President, Pontianak Police issued an Investigation Progress Notification Letter (SP2HP) number B/363/VII/RES.1.24/2023, on July 7 2023. The report states that they are conducting a series of investigations to gather additional evidence to determine the criminal offenses committed in this case. All of these steps have been taken to ensure that Katharina’s complaint against Rio Sunaryo Lim is handled transparently and fairly in accordance with applicable law. Katharina received an Investigation Progress Notification Letter (SP2HP) on July 13, 2023, which was signed by the Chief of the Pontianak Police Investigation and Crime Unit, Commissioner of deputy police Tri Prasetio. In the letter, police said they would continue to follow up on Katharina’s report in accordance with applicable legal process and report any further developments. Katharina with report files. Itwasum Polri Ministry of State Secretariat Orders Pontianak Police to Open Child Abandonment Case Rio Sunaryo Lim! For what? (DIO-TV.COM) In response to Katharina’s report dated July 6, 2023, which highlighted signs of lack of professionalism by investigators from Pontianak Police, West Kalimantan Regional Police (Kalbar).

