Former President Donald Trump cannot be allowed to delay justice





Donald Trump, who has spent his life acting like the laws don’t apply to him, has found a new defense to delay his criminal trial for illegally taking 31 classified documents and obstructing repeated federal efforts to recover: Hes too busy to come to court.

In a 12-page filing, Trump’s lawyers asked U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to postpone his trial indefinitely because he’s booked for a strong campaign until the 2024 presidential election. time and energy, and this effort will continue until the elections on November 5, 2024, they wrote.

Trump’s lawyers have argued that trying the former single-term president before the election would result in a miscarriage of justice.

In fact, the opposite is true.

Trump has access to a $100 million private jet and millions of dollars in defense funds, thanks to gullible donors. He should have no problem preparing for trial or getting to court during the election campaign.

More importantly, the public’s right to a speedy trial is paramount. Voters must hear all the facts surrounding the serious allegations against Trump before they go to the polls. And they need to know if a jury convicts or acquits Trump. As Richard Nixon said a few weeks before his resignation, people need to know whether or not their president is a crook.

Prosecutors have called for the trial to begin on December 11 and said it would last about three weeks. Trump, who has been involved in more than 4,000 lawsuits, is famous for asking for legal delays.

The trial will be held in Florida, which is known for moving cases quickly. All eyes will be on Judge Cannon, who was appointed by Trump at the end of his term and has presided over only a handful of cases.

The guns’ rulings will be closely watched, given his previous surprise rulings that favored Trump but were overturned by a conservative appeals court. Judges have wide discretion in setting trial dates, choosing juries, the pace of proceedings and the evidence presented.

Some argue that holding the trial before the election will further politicize the judicial process. But there’s no way to disentangle politics from Trump’s self-inflicted legal woes, no matter when the trial takes place. That’s because Trump and his Republican allies are recklessly injecting politics into every investigation of the former president.

Trump continually lashed out at Jack Smith, the special counsel leading the investigation into the documents, as well as a separate investigation into Trump’s role in starting the Jan. 6, 2021, uprising. Trump also blamed President Joe Biden for his indictment, claiming without any evidence that the incumbent president had his main political opponent arrested. (Ironically, it was Trump as president with the help of former Attorney General Bill Barr who used the US Department of Justice as a political tool.)

Now Trump has stepped up his attacks on the FBI and the Justice Department. He got help last week from congressional Republicans, whose hearing with Trump-appointed FBI Director Christopher Wray sounded like something out of the Joe McCarthy era.

The constant assault on the rule of law by Trump and the GOP is a reminder that American democracy is still under grave threat. While holding Trump’s trial before the election will undoubtedly strain the legal and political system, waiting after the election poses an even greater challenge.

Trump’s own advisers reportedly said he was running for president to essentially stay out of jail. If elected, he could try to forgive himself or have his attorney general drop the charges. Clearly, Trump’s grievance-filled campaign is not about helping ordinary Americans, but about helping himself.

Justice delayed would be justice denied. See you in court, Mr. Trump.

