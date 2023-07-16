150-year-old Hindu temple demolished in Karachi, Pakistan: Report | world news





Karachi’s Hindu community awoke on Saturday morning to find their 150-year-old Mari Mata Temple demolished in Karachi’s Soldiers’ Bazaar, Dawn reported.

According to residents, the operation took place late Friday evening when there was no electricity in the area. (Twitter)

According to residents, the operation took place late Friday evening when there was no electricity in the area. That’s when the diggers and bulldozers arrived to finish the job. They razed the entire interior structure while leaving the exterior walls and main door intact.

According to Dawn, residents claimed to have seen a police vehicle present to “cover” the individuals using the bulldozers and other equipment.

Dawn is an English-language Pakistani newspaper launched in 1941.

According to them, the Mari Mata temple is on Mukhi Chohitram Road, very close to the Soldier Bazaar police station.

Shri Ram Nath Mishra Maharaj of Shri Panch Mukhi Hanuman Mandir, another very old temple nearby, said to Dawn, It’s a very old Mandir.

He also said: It is said to have been built over 150 years ago. We also heard of ancient treasures buried in its yard, adding that it covered almost 400-500 square meters and there had been talks about the invaders, who had been watching it for some time now, reported dawn.

The Mandir was under the leadership of the Madarsi Hindu Community of Karachi and as it was said to be a very old and dangerous structure that could collapse any day, the leadership of the Mandir, after much pressure, reluctantly but temporarily moved most of their deities to a small chamber near the stormwater train until they could carry out renovations there, he added.

He also said: But last night the Mari Mata Mandir was just flattened.

Meanwhile, a member of Hindu group Madrasi claimed that they were forced to leave by two people: Imran Hashmi and Rekha AKA Nagin Bai. There was also talk of the two selling the temple to another party for 70 million Pakistani rupees (PKR), with the buyers planning to build a commercial structure there. There were also reports of forged documents in the name of a particular Navaid, facilitating the conversion of the lease from the amenity plot into a commercial lease.

The community called on the Pakistani-Hindu Council, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Inspector General of Sindh Police to take note and immediately investigate the incident, Dawn reported.

