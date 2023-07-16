Jokowi will inaugurate a new Minister of Communication and Information and a number of Wamen, here are the estimated names





President Joko Widodo would inaugurate the Minister of Communication and IT (Menkominfo) who will definitively replace Johnny G. Plate who fell on the corruption case of the Bakti 4G BTS project. The inauguration of the new Menkominfo will take place at 09:00 WIB. In this regard, the Coordinating Minister for Politics, Law and Security, Mahfud MD, confirmed this. Mahfud who became Plt. Menkominfo said that after the inauguration at the State Palace, the handover will be carried out at the office of the Ministry of Communication and Information (Kominfo) at 11:30 a.m. WIB. Mahfud was reluctant to reveal who would replace Johnny Plate. “Tomorrow (Monday, his name) will be announced at the Palace,” Mahfud said in various reports on Sunday (7/16). Apart from the Minister of Communication and Information, reports are circulating that President Jokowi will also appoint a number of deputy ministers. For the name of the Minister of Communication and Informatics himself, the name of Budi Arie circulates, who is currently Deputy Minister of Villages, Development of Disadvantaged Regions and Transmigration as well as General President of Projo, faithful volunteer from Jokowi. Then there is the name of Nezar Patria, a former journalist Tempo would be deputy minister of communications and information technology. Nezar is currently a member of the BUMN Minister’s Special Staff. Then there is the name of Professor Paiman who is believed to be the Chancellor of Moestopo University who will replace Budi Arie’s post as Deputy Minister of Villages, Development of Disadvantaged Areas and Transmigration. In addition, there is the name of Rosan Perkasa Roeslani who is currently Indonesian Ambassador to the United States (US) to become Deputy Minister of BUMN. Meanwhile, Pahala Nugraha Mansury, who is currently Deputy Minister of BUMN I, will be sworn in as Deputy Foreign Minister. Then, President Jokowi will inaugurate Wishnutama Kusubandio as Indonesia’s Ambassador to the United States to replace Rosan. Wishnutama is known to have previously served as Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy. Next, Gandi Sulistiyanto Soeherman, currently Indonesia’s ambassador to South Korea, will be appointed as a member of the Presidential Advisory Council.

