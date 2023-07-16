Key tech takeaways from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the UAE





Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his two-country tour in France and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday (July 15). “A visit defined by transformative results. Prime Minister @narendramodi embarks for New Delhi after concluding a successful visit to the UAE,” tweeted official spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi. Prime Minister Modi was welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron and France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron at the Elysee Palace. He also attended the July 14 parade as a guest of honor at the invitation of French President Macron on the Champs-Élysées. In Abu Dhabi, Prime Minister Modi held talks with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. IIT, UPI and more

Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the UAE was marked by key agreements, including the opening of a new IIT Delhi campus in Abu Dhabi. The two countries have also committed to promote the use of local currencies (rupee and dirham) for cross-border transactions and to interconnect payment systems. A Memorandum of Understanding on Local Currency Settlement System (LCS) has been signed between the Reserve Bank of India and the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, allowing the use of Indian Rupee (INR) and United Arab Emirates dirham (AED) for cross-border transactions. A Memorandum of Understanding has been exchanged for the establishment of an ITI Campus in Abu Dhabi between the Indian Ministry of Education, the Department of Education and Knowledge Abu Dhabi of the United Arab Emirates and the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT). This is the very first IIT to be set up in the Middle East/North Africa (MENA) region. The MoU will facilitate the integration of India’s Unified Payment Interface (UPI) and UAE’s Instant Payment Platform (IPP). It will also facilitate the interconnection of card switches of the two countries – the RuPay switch and UAESWITCH to facilitate mutual acceptance of their national cards and processing of card transactions directly without depending on another network. The MoU will facilitate the integration of India’s Unified Payment Interface (UPI) and UAE’s Instant Payment Platform (IPP). It will also facilitate the interconnection of card switches of the two countries – the RuPay switch and UAESWITCH to facilitate mutual acceptance of their national cards and processing of card transactions directly without depending on another network. Before traveling to the United Arab Emirates, Prime Minister Modi was in Paris, where, in a historic moment, French President Emmanuel Macron awarded the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is the highest French distinction in the military or civil orders. With this, Prime Minister Modi becomes the first Indian Prime Minister to receive this honor. (With contributions from the agency) FacebookTwitterLinkedIn end of article

