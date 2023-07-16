







Update: Jul 16, 2023 11:40 PM EAST

beijing [China]Jul 16 (ANI): The Communist Party of China (CPC) has seen a sharp decline in its membership campaign in 2022, according to newly released data that can be attributed to the rigorous selection process implemented for new candidates, which was introduced as part of the party’s organizational restructuring to promote ideological progress, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

The rigorous selection process was implemented for new candidates, which was introduced as part of the party's organizational restructuring to promote ideological progress.

The party’s growth rate came in at a meager 1.4%, marking a significant drop from 2021 figures. This decline and the targeting of younger members is not recent but dates back to 2012 when Xi Jinping took over. the power.

However, in 2022 the party only managed to gain 1.3 million new members. The unexpected drop coincided with a decrease in the number of young people under 30 joining the party, showing a significant drop of 1.5% compared to 2021, the Dhaka Tribune reported,

On the other hand, the party experienced an increase in membership of 3.4 million additional cadres in 2021, resulting in a growth rate of 3.7%.

Despite a record 21 million applications, 300,000 more than the previous year, anti-corruption watchdogs’ disregard for young executives has contributed to a drop in recruitment numbers.

Consequently, the total number of members under the age of 30 has seen a steady decline over the past few years, with a significant drop of 1.5% since 2021. Xi’s attitude towards young cadres plays a role in this trend. Another notable reason for the steep decline is the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, China’s main anti-corruption agency.

According to Dhaka Tribune, the commission has carried out a series of high-profile crackdowns on junior executives, accusing them of being involved in corrupt activities.

Xi has prioritized political appointments based on governance experience and loyalty, subjecting younger party members to constant scrutiny and scrutiny under anti-corruption initiatives.

The turning point came around 2014 when a major corruption scandal involved the former presidential chief of staff, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2016 for accepting bribes, abusing power and illegally acquiring assets. state secrets.

Since then, Xi has favored the promotion of officials in his network and stressed the importance of grassroots work experience, which young members usually need, according to the Dhaka Tribune.

He often criticized the leadership of the Youth League as aristocratic, while the party’s main disciplinary watchdog accused them of being excessively bureaucratic and selfish.

Xi called on his anti-corruption watchdogs to further consolidate control over young cadres to improve the education, management and supervision of young members, guiding them to a politically correct path, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

These moves reflect Xi’s influential presence and centralized view of the party. He maintains complete authority, is surrounded by trusted officials, and leaves no room for internal disputes or factionalism. (ANI)

