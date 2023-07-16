Nearly 150-year-old Hindu temple demolished in Karachi





A Hindu temple, believed to have been built almost 150 years ago, has been demolished after it was declared an old and unsafe structure in Karachi, the provincial capital of Pakistan’s Sindh province, leaving the Hindu community in shock.

The Mari Mata temple in Karachi’s Soldier Bazaar was razed by bulldozers in the presence of a large contingent of police late Friday night.

They (the authorities) did it very early in the morning and we were not informed that it was going to happen, said Ram Nath Mishra Maharaj, who looks after ancient Hindu temples in the area.

Mishra, the caretaker of the nearby Shri Punch Mukhi Hanuman Mandir, said the bulldozers left the temple’s outer walls and main gate intact, but demolished the entire interior structure.

Mishra said the temple was built around 150 years ago and said there was treasure buried under its courtyard.

He said the temple, which covers some 400-500 square meters in the area, has been a target of land grabbers and developers for years.

A senior police official from the local police station said the temple was demolished as it had been declared an unsafe structure by authorities.

He said the temple was run by the Madrasi Hindu Community of Karachi who agreed the structure was very old and dangerous. The temple management reluctantly but temporarily moved most of the deities to a small room until they could carry out renovations there, he added.

A Hindu community leader in the area, Ramesh, said temple management had been under pressure to vacate the premises for some time now as the land had been sold to a developer on false documents who wanted to construct a building commercial in the field.

The Hindu community has called on the Pakistani-Hindu Council, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Inspector General of Sindh Police to take notice and look into the matter urgently.

Karachi is home to many ancient Hindu mandirs.

Hindus form the largest minority community in Pakistan.

The majority of Pakistan’s Hindu population is settled in the province of Sindh where they share their culture, traditions and language with the Muslim residents.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/pakistan/nearly-150-year-old-hindu-temple-demolished-karachi-8842090/

