Politics
Here are the leaked names of Joko Widodo’s cabinet ministers who will be reshuffled on Monday, July 17, 2023
STRATEGI.ID – President Joko Widodo has been informed that he will hold a cabinet reshuffle on Monday, July 17, 2023 at the State Palace in Jakarta.
According to the information circulating, Joko Widodo will reshuffle a number of ministers and inaugurate ministers and vice-ministers (Wamen) in several positions.
Joko Widodo’s ministerial reshuffle includes ministerial and sub-ministerial positions in the Ministry of Communication and Information (Kemkominfo), the Ministry of Villages, Development of Disadvantaged Regions and Transmigration (Kemendes PDTT), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemenlu), Ministry of Religion (Kemenag), Ministry of Agency Public Enterprises (BUMN Ministry).
Based on the invitation circulating on the media team’s social media on Sunday, July 16, 2023, it was reported that the cabinet reshuffle announcement would be made on Monday, July 17, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
In the invitation, it was written: “The Minister Secretary of State expects with regard to the presence of Mr. Mrs./Parents at the investiture of Ministers and Deputy Ministers of the Indonesian Advanced Cabinet for the remaining posts for the period 2019-2024 and members of the Presidential Advisory Council”.
However, until the news broke, there was no confirmation from the Presidential Palace regarding the invitation.
If the information about the inauguration of the reshuffle is correct on Salary Monday, President Jokowi will no longer be Pon Wednesday as the day for announcing his cabinet reshuffle.
For those who will occupy ministerial positions, the results of the reshuffle are as follows:
Menkominfo: Budi Arie Setiadi
Deputy Minister of PDDT: Prof. Paiman
United States Ambassador: Wishnutama
