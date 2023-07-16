Politics
UK Mickey Mouse news deserves nothing but scorn | Stewart Lee
Its Thursday morning. Boris Johnson, who made a lord of a former son of KGB agents and attended sexy parties at his fairy tale hacienda, did not hand over his mobile phone to the Covid investigation because some secret spies said there could be anything on it. Johnson also delivered another child, this time in marriage, but the birth announcement was delayed for a week, which inadvertently helped distract her from dodging, diving and his lie, like when he got that Jack Russell cross that we never see anymore. The baby, Frank Alfred Odysseus Red Herring Picaninny Bum Boys Letterbox Johnson, also serves the same function as when Johnson started talking about how he liked to make model buses out of crates, in 2019, to keep algorithms away malleable search engines of his Brexit. bus lies. As with so many of Johnson’s promises, we don’t yet have evidence of its ability to manufacture a single bus model from crates. Maybe he broke them all by throwing them at Dilyn the dog. And trying to conceive every time he breaks the rules is not a long-term strategy, even for a man as debauched as the former prime minister.
It’s Thursday morning. At Prime Ministers Questions yesterday, Newark MP Robert Jenrick doubled down on his decision to paint welcoming Mickey Mouse murals at a treatment center for unaccompanied migrant minors on the grounds that many of them were teenagers , so the pictures were not age appropriate. Maybe teenage refugees would have understood better a mural of Mickey Mouse jerking off in a crispy sock? Or decide vinyl is really cool. Or being a miserable big pain in the ass for six years. Contrary to Jenricks’ hastily concocted excuse, Minister for Migration and Borders Lord Murray of Blidworth told former child refugee and top Jamaican sound system operator Lord Dubs that the original decision to paint the murals was a mistake on the part of some cowboy contractors. Perhaps they were meant to write Abandon Hope All Ye Who Enter Here in Tory blue Franklin Gothic font over a painting of two-year-old Syrian boy Alan Kurdi who died on a beach near Bodrum in 2015.
It’s Thursday morning. Meanwhile, despite saying she is quitting, Nadine Dorries, a fag-minded MP for Mid Bedfordshire, continues to collect her £84,000 salary, presumably continues to pay her daughters a combined £80,000 salary per year from the public purse and found time to write a Johnson’s exoneration (The parcel) for which she has already received a 20,500 advance from the cowardly vultures surrounding the rotting corpse of her political career in shameful HarperCollins, the kind of easy business that exclusively publishes the kind of books you buy after shot at the checkout of a supermarket, as well as with a few senna pods. Conservative connivance, Conservative cruelty and Conservative corruption are everywhere. But look at the first pages! A BBC presenter may or may not have done something appalling, according to accusations in the Sun which seem to be cautiously recalibrated hourly as I hurriedly rewrite in the final minutes before the 10 a.m. Thursday deadline.
Rishi Sunak, who did not find time to comment on Johnson’s current rule-breaking episode, said he was shocked and concerned by the Suns story, but did not repeat that his main priority was to stop the boats. Take the moral direction of a Sun story is like making travel plans based on maps given to you by the Flat Earth Society. Conspiracy theorists theorize conspiratorially that the BBC presenter scandal is a convenient way for the right-wing conservative media, or the media as they are better known, to distract attention from the continuing woes of the Tories. But that would require cooperation at the highest level between the government and, for example, Rupert Murdoch, whose recent prosecco and crisps evening brought together Johnson, Sunak, Grant Shapps, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Oliver Dowden, Liz Truss, Brandon Lewis, Bill Brewer, Jan Stewer, Peter Gurney, Peter Davy, Danl Whiddon, Harry Hawke and Sky TV Kay Burley and all.
Perhaps by the time you read this the details of the BBC’s winding history will be clear. Earlier last week, even Jeremy Vines’ perpetually hailed decision to document every moment of his life with a camera mounted on his bicycle helmet couldn’t stop Twitter’s stinking finger of suspicion from pointing his face inaccurately. indignant at Bendy Toy. 11 a.m. I get off my bike and stand in front of a urinal. As you can see, no motorist is currently telling me to fuck off. That BBC-cash-for-photos-of-a-17-year-old story may have been clarified yet again as you scoff at your Sunday muffin. But what is definitely already true is that the Sun posted photos of naked 16-year-old girls all the time from 1970 to 2003. (Now that the laws have changed, Google can’t even show you the 1983 Samantha Fox shoot that came with the headline: leaves the bin for ooh-levels!, although it may show you an image of Mickey Mouse, regardless of your age or immigration status.)
And what’s also certain is that, while several Tory turd globs hit several overheated fans on Earth’s hottest days on record, the BBC presenter’s story is absolutely not the main story. But we’re sitting here on our collective couch, like colostomy bags with shit-smeared clown faces, sucking buckets of smelly dirt through straws, bleating our half-understood opinions on social media that cultivate us for given like pigs, consuming this calculated shit. We deserve to burn.
