Trump promises to restore ‘much stronger’ travel ban – Rolling Stone





Donald Trump has vowed to make America xenophobic again by bringing back its travel ban, a move Rolling Stone announced it was considering in May.

“When I come back to the office, the travel ban comes back even bigger and much stronger than before,” Trump said Saturday during a speech at the far-right Turning Point Action conference led by Charlie Kirk. “The United States will not be doomed to the same fate as countries like France.”

During his tenure, Trump implemented a policy barring citizens of Muslim-majority countries — including Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — from entering the United States. United. It also suspended the program for Syrian refugees indefinitely and temporarily suspended programs for all other refugees. . The Supreme Court upheld the ban and President Joe Biden ended it on his first day in office.

Trump: When I return to office, the travel ban comes back even bigger and much stronger than before. The USA will not be doomed to the same fate as countries like France pic.twitter.com/LZfZ9JtdxX

— Acyn (@Acyn) July 16, 2023

“We welcome people who are very dangerous people. We are allowing them in by the millions and millions and millions,” Trump told the far-right rally, adding that he will follow “the Eisenhower model” and “use all state, local, federal and military resources necessary to carry out to carry out the largest nationwide deportation operation in American history.

He said he would reinstate Title 42, which denied migrants asylum and sent them back across the border, to “end the child trafficking crisis”. He also promised to deter illegal immigration by signing “an executive order ending automatic citizenship for children of illegal aliens, which brings all their family members with them.”

“We need to work harder to make sure anyone who comes to America shares our values ​​and assimilates into our culture,” he said. “We want people who can love our country and cherish our country. Under the Trump administration, we imposed extreme control and implemented a powerful travel ban to prevent radical Islamic terrorists and jihadists from entering our country – and with great success, you know. You haven’t seen anything about it for four years, have you? » Editor’s Choice

To illustrate his point, Trump bastardized Al Wilson’s 1968 song, “The Snake,” by reading the lyrics aloud to the audience.

In addition to his anti-Muslim rhetoric, Trump flirted with vaccine conspiracy theories. Due to his ties to the covid-19 vaccine and Operation Warp Speed, Trump in the past has seemed somewhat reluctant to engage with the anti-vax crowd, but during his Turning Point speech he seemed to let hear that he might reconsider.

“I will continue my long tradition of resistance to Big Pharma by creating a Presidential Commission to investigate the causes of the decades-long rise in childhood diseases, autoimmune disorders, autism, obesity, infertility and other chronic health issues,” he said. .

Trump: I will stand up to big pharma by creating a commission to investigate the causes of the decades-long rise in childhood diseases, autoimmune disorders, autism, obesity, infertility pic.twitter.com/3XVVnDw8VG

— Acyn (@Acyn) July 16, 2023

Opponents of routine childhood vaccinations — including presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — have claimed the vaccines cause autism, despite a complete lack of strong scientific evidence proving a link. Tendency

When Trump’s remarks turned to the classified and highly sensitive government documents he brought to Mar-a-Lago, Trump spoke as if, because he wasn’t hiding what he was doing, he shouldn’t. not be prosecuted. “I had boxes stacked in front of the White House, and everyone was taking pictures of them because I wasn’t hiding anything,” Trump told the crowd. These boxes would later end up at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Florida home and resort, where they were stored in unsecured locations, including on a ballroom stage and in a tacky bathroom. .

Trump also bragged (again) that he considers it an honor to be indicted. “Whenever radical left democrats accuse me, I consider it a great sign of honor and courage,” he said. “I do it for you. I am on trial for you. Better me than you.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/trump-bring-back-travel-ban-vaccine-skepticism-1234789250/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos