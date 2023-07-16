Pakistani PM calls on government to step down before term ends next month





ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Sunday that his government would transfer power to an interim configuration before the end of the current term of the National Assemblies next month, indicating that general elections could be held in November this year. The five-year term of the National Assembly, which began under former Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2018, is due to end on August 12 with the coalition led by Prime Minister Sharif. According to the Constitution, if the National Assembly completes its term, elections must be held within 60 days. However, if the assembly is dissolved prematurely, even by a single day, the government would have 90 days to hold elections. With only four weeks remaining in office, Prime Minister Sharif has stepped up his political commitments, holding lengthy meetings with its coalition partners to determine the timing of the next elections and to finalize the interim government team that will take power upon the completion or dissolution of the National Assembly. One of the recent meetings was between Prime Minister Sharif and former President Asif Ali Zardari, who had dinner together at the Prime Minister’s Model City residence in Lahore on Saturday evening. After dinner, the two leaders reportedly held a private meeting for over an hour. Sources in Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Zardaris Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) revealed that the meeting was mainly aimed at shaping the caretaker government and Although they are perceived as a fragile coalition government, the parties led by the PML(N) have the advantage of forming an interim government of their choice, as the main opposition party, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) of Imran Khan. , resigned en masse from parliament after the removal of Khans from power in April 2022. Local newspapers reported that the two sides had agreed to include politicians rather than technocrats, who are usually chosen for such roles, in the interim setup. Sources within their respective parties also revealed that Sharif and Zardari had discussed the possibility of dissolving the National Assembly days before the end of its term to facilitate elections in November. Previously, Sharif had met Jahangir Khan Tareen, the boss of the new Istehkam-i. – Pakistani Party (IPP), as well as leaders of small allied parties to discuss the electoral process and its timetable.

