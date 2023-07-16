Politics
Highest Honors Bestowed on Prime Minister Modi: Hardeep Puri Reveals Journey From Legion of Honor to Order of the Nile |
On a momentous occasion, French President Emmanuel Macron honored Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the prestigious Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor, France’s highest honor, during his recent visit. Prime Minister Modi has become the first Indian Prime Minister to receive this prestigious recognition. Union Minister Hardeep Puri has shed light on the significance of Prime Minister Modi’s historic visit to France, stressing the strengthening of the India-France partnership. Expressing his gratitude, Prime Minister Modi thanked President Macron on behalf of the people of India for this esteemed honor. The grand ceremony took place at the Elysee Palace, where Macron hosted a private dinner for Prime Minister Modi. Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi called the gesture a warm embodiment of the spirit of the Franco-Indian alliance. Notable figures who have been awarded the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor in the past include former South African President Nelson Mandela, King Charles (then Prince of Wales), former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the Former UN Secretary General Boutros Boutros-Ghali. This recognition from France adds to the array of prestigious international awards and honors bestowed on PM Modi, including the Order of the Nile from Egypt, the Companion of the Order of Logohu from Papua New Guinea, the Companion of the Order of Fiji, the Ebakl Award from the Republic of Palau, and many others.
|
