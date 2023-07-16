Wall Street executives make their first bets against Donald Trump in 2024





Florida Gov. Elect Ron DeSantis listens as President Donald J. Trump speaks during a meeting with Governors-Elect in the Cabinet Room at the White House Thursday, December 13, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Jabin Botsford | The Washington Post | Getty Images

A wave of financial industry executives made early donations to Donald Trump’s main opponents in the second quarter, as many on Wall Street seek an alternative to the former president to lead the Republican Party in 2024.

New documents filed by the Federal Election Commission show that dozens of Wall Street executives donated the legal maximum of $3,300 for the primary or $6,600 for the entire election cycle to many Republican candidates voting under Trump in the primary, according to a joint analysis of the latest disclosures by NBC News and CNBC.

Trump’s main rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and other candidates consistently scoring in national poll averages, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former Vice President Mike Pence, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and Senator Tim Scott, RS.C all saw contributions from finance leaders from April 1 through June 30.

For Wall Street and the broader financial community, it’s a continuation of the anti-Trump trend that saw just over $74 million from Wall Street executives go to support Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race. Trump received just over $18 million from the industry in his losing run in 2020.

Here’s where Trump’s rivals stand on Wall Street.

Ron DeSantis

The Florida governor has received at least 15 notable contributions from finance leaders, including veteran hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones, who donated $6,600 to DeSantis’ campaign, with the check cleared in May, according to an FEC filing. Most of the peak contributions from financial industry executives to DeSantis were cashed in in May, when he announced his candidacy for president, records show.

Data from the nonpartisan OpenSecrets shows that Jones has donated to a variety of campaigns and outside groups involved in previous presidential elections.

In 2011, Jones donated $200,000 to Restore Our Future, a super PAC that supported Mitt Romney’s run for president against President Barack Obama. Later in 2015, Jones contributed to PACs that backed former Florida Governor Jeb Bush’s failed presidential run and another group that backed former Florida Governor’s failed campaign. New Jersey Chris Christie during the same cycle.

Christie, who is running for president again against Trump this cycle, also received $6,600 from Jones in the second quarter, according to his campaign finance disclosure. A spokesperson for Jones did not return a request for comment. Forbes estimates his net worth at over $7 billion.

Longtime venture capitalist Joe Lonsdale donated at least $3,300 to DeSantis in the second quarter, according to filings. Lonsdale previously said he would support the governor of Florida.

Justin Siegel, vice chairman of Goldman Sachs, also gave DeSantis at least $3,300, the check cashed in late June, according to the filing.

Lonsdale could not be reached for comment. A Goldman spokeswoman did not return a request for comment ahead of publication.

DeSantis’ campaign ended the second quarter with $20 million raised.

Vivek Ramaswamy

Although Ramaswamy has taken offense to companies on Wall Street that have environmental, social and governance investment strategies, he has received at least a dozen contributions from financial industry executives.

Bill Ackman, CEO of hedge fund Pershing Square Capital, contributed $3,300 at the start of the quarter, the documents show. The Pershing Square CEO raved about Ramaswamy on Twitter, and Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Ackman helped fund Strive, the anti-ESG company founded by Ramaswamy.

Ed Hyman, president of Evercore ISI, also donated $3,300 to Ramaswamy in the second quarter, according to the filing.

Investor Glenn Dubin and his wife Eva each recently donated $6,600 to Ramaswamy’s presidential race. Both have reported links to the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. Dubin has an estimated net worth of just over $2 billion, according to Forbes.

A call to Dubin & Co., the private investment firm founded by Glenn Dubin, was not returned before publication.

Ramaswamy’s campaign ended the second quarter having raised more than $7 million, most of which was self-funded.

Nikki Haley

The former US Ambassador to the United Nations has had her own success fundraising on Wall Street.

She also benefited from a dozen peak contributions from finance executives, including a contribution from Cliff Asness, the co-founder of AQR Capital Management, according to the records. Asness has a net worth of $1.6 billion, according to Forbes.

Tim Draper, a longtime venture capitalist, is another financial executive who has become a maximum donor for Haley.

Asness and Draper did not return requests for comment.

Haley finished raising over $5 million in the second quarter.

