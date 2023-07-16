‘India and UAE will work closely together to improve global well-being,’ PM Modi says

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after concluding his official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has shared a video featuring key moments from his trip to the Gulf nation. In the video, he pointed out that India and the UAE will maintain a strong collaborative relationship to promote global wellbeing.

Sharing a video on Twitter on Sunday that featured him at important events in the UAE, Prime Minister Modi wrote: “India and the UAE will continue to work closely together to advance the global good! Here are the highlights from yesterday”.

On July 15, Prime Minister Modi reached Delhi airport after successfully completing his visit to France and the United Arab Emirates. Nahyan for his warm hospitality,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s departure for New Delhi, Foreign Minister Vinay Mohan Kwatra said the trip was “short but very important, a milestone in the partnership between India and the UAE”.

During a briefing on Prime Minister Modis’ visit to the UAE, Kwatra said Prime Minister Modi had extensive discussions with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.”

He also called the visit of considerable strategic importance “as it highlighted the deep bond of friendship and trust” between Prime Minister Modi and the President of the United Arab Emirates.

India and the United Arab Emirates signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) last year and since the signing of this historic important strategic agreement between the two countries, the trade and economic partnership and engagement has grown. significantly increased between the two countries, Kwatra said. He noted this visit constitutes another pillar of this strategic economic partnership in several important ways. »

The Foreign Minister also said that Prime Minister Modis’ visit may open new avenues for India “to consider structuring a similar partnership with other countries in the region and beyond. The Prime Minister Modi arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday and was received by Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi at the airport.

Upon his arrival at Abu Dhabi airport, Prime Minister Modi also received a solemn welcome.

During his visit, the Prime Minister met with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. In addition, COP28 President-elect Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber also called Prime Minister Modi and the two leaders had discussions on high-profile issues.

Prime Minister Modi also pledged India’s support to the UAE for its COP28 presidency. Prime Minister Modi was warmly welcomed to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where the iconic Burj Khalifa was lit up in the colors of the Indian flag.

During the sound and light show at the Burj, which preceded Prime Minister Modi’s official visit to the Gulf nation, the iconic skyscraper displayed its image along with a message saying: “Welcome, Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi” . After his two-day visit to France, Prime Minister Modi left for the United Arab Emirates on Saturday.

Prime Minister Modi called his visit to France “memorable” and stressed the importance of being part of the July 14 celebrations. He expressed his gratitude to French President Emmanuel Macron and the French people for their warm welcome and hospitality.

During his two-day official trip to France, Prime Minister Modi had the privilege of attending the July 14 celebrations as a guest of honour, accepting President Macron’s invitation.

“To mark the 25th anniversary of the India-France strategic partnership, a 241-member Indian Armed Forces contingent led by a military band also participated in the parade,” the PMO said in a statement.

(With ANI entries)

Updated: July 16, 2023, 1:40 PM IST