The Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit and its impact on the September G20 Summit

New Eurasian transport routes and developments as India grapples with global geopolitical tensions

By Chris Devonshire-Ellis

The recent hosting in India of the SCO annual heads of state meeting in a virtual format proved to be a watershed meeting for the grouping. Just before the SCO summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Washington in what would have been interesting follow-up conversations with fellow SCO participants Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. Interestingly, and not picked up by Western media, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov later met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Head of State Wang Yi in a closed session at the Forum. from East Asia to Jakarta last week.

But back to the SCO. Its full members include China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. On top of that, in what is a rapidly expanding organization, three observer states are interested in full membership (Afghanistan, Belarus and Mongolia) and fourteen dialogue partners (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Cambodia, Egypt, Kuwait , Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Qatar, Turkey and United Arab Emirates).

Various Eurasian transport connectivity issues have arisen as a result of the SCO event, which are closely related to other regional issues. For example, India needs to address the issues of the current G20 presidency with the next annual meeting scheduled for early September in New Delhi. It will be the first organized in India. The schedule of meetings is very tight, while India still lacks experience in systemic global diplomatic work. He will also want a contributory summit and not have to oversee a name-calling game dominated by the United States, China and Russia trading insults and walking out of meetings.

The G20 is made up of 19 countries and the EU. The 19 countries are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, l Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, United Kingdom and United States. All of the current BRICS members are also part of the G20, making the New Delhi summit in September a veritable potpourri.

But other heads of state, both present and influential, also have busy work schedules that impact India, the future of the SCO and upcoming G20 meetings.

Russian President Putin is forced to pay constant attention to issues concerning Ukraine and NATO, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev is up for re-election and Pakistani President Arif Alvi has the same while trying to steer the country through a difficult internal political situation. Chinese Xi Jinping has not yet confirmed his participation in the G20, and it is possible that he will not arrive in Delhi.

Geopolitical differences

Moreover, the association involves countries that have a different understanding of current geopolitical processes, and even territorial claims against each other. For example, India found itself in an isolated situation within the SCO: China and Pakistan succeeded in making India an island. It is very difficult for the Indian Prime Minister to find a common agenda for such diverse participants, and the G20 will prove the same unless Modi finds a way to unite opinions. Accordingly, the leaders of the participating countries simply expressed their own view of the current moment and the prospects for the development of the organization. This exchange of views does not oblige anyone to do anything, but simply gives the opportunity to understand each other’s positions.

SCO Developments

From the results of the SCO summit, what stands out, whether we approve them or not, is Iran’s admission as a full member of the organization, as well as the entry in the final stages of the Belarusian SCO integration process. Belarusian President Lukashenko even offered to start the integration of SCO, EAEU and BRICS. The idea was taken with tweezers: in reality, these structures so different in their ideology and their political agenda that they can hardly be united in a foreseeable horizon. Nevertheless, focus groups certainly examining SCO’s integration with Belt and Road Initiative projects have been ongoing for a long time and have shown results, while there is dialogue to introduce the free trade agreements of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) into the grouping of the SCO.

All this suggests that, within the framework of the SCO, the participating countries are gradually moving towards an understanding of the working format at several speeds: the geopolitical agendas of the actors are beginning to diverge. So far, this is less apparent, but as the SCO grows, situational alliances will form within it that will better suit the interests of the participants. For example, the anti-Western situational block of Russia, Iran and Belarus. Or a bloc of countries hoping to use the institutions of the global world order for their own ends, like China and India.

For Beijing, the SCO has long acted as a framework structure supporting the common rules of the new Good game throughout Eurasia. The main task of China’s participation in the SCO, which Beijing helped to establish, has been to secure China’s northern and western borders, which the SCO usually faces, especially after the chaotic withdrawal of the US and NATO troops from Afghanistan. In principle, China is implementing the economic path of Eurasian integration within the framework of another geopolitical project: the Belt & Road Initiative.

Kashgar–Gwadar Railway

The study of a new railway project has been announced: the Kashgar – Gwadar line. Long a decades-old dream of China, the feasibility of the projects has long been put on the back burner due to the difficult terrain and huge costs. Essentially, the route is to head south from Kashgar and connect to Pakistan’s national rail network at Islamabad. But Pakistan’s national railway network also needs upgrading. If feasible, it would link China’s Xinjiang province to the Persian Gulf and potentially allow China to minimize the risks that exist for maritime transit to the Middle East.

Caspian Pacific Railway

For Moscow, in the current situation, the functioning of the SCO is also above all a guarantee of security from the Caspian Sea to the Pacific Ocean, which already exists via the Trans-Siberian although it is currently operating at full speed. You have to double the track.

Russia does not place any economic stakes in the SCO, and it is more convenient for Moscow to resolve these issues through bilateral contacts. It remains to be seen whether the current drivers of Russia’s domestic economic growth, spurred by increases in industrial productivity due to the conflict in Ukraine, will trickle down to other major regional infrastructure projects.

The Kazakh question

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the President of Kazakhstan also attended the SCO summit. As Prime Minister Modi’s successor as the 2023 SCO Chairmanship, Kazakhstan chairs the SCO in 2024. President Tokayev highlighted the issue of overcoming the geopolitical divide between East and West as the main topic for the next 2024. However, the content of the SCO question is puzzling: what can Astana offer East and West?

It will be interesting to see what arguments Astana will bring to Beijing, New Delhi and Moscow as sufficient grounds to refuse to form their own macro-regions and preserve the existing pro-American unipolar world order. It is all the more interesting to know what Astana is counting on in an absent dialogue with Washington and London, which see both Kazakhstan itself and other SCO countries as partially under their influence. Tokayev is currently walking a balanced tightrope to the East or to the West?

A really interesting proposal from Kazakhstan could be the harmonization of the energy policy of the SCO countries: Iran and Russia would like to have shorter access to the hydrocarbon markets of India and Pakistan. The question of launching the Central Asia-Central gas pipeline network in reverse mode is quite realistic in the presence of large gas sales markets. Moscow has repeatedly declared that it is ready to organize exchange deliveries to Iran. In the medium and long term, this gas pipeline could be extended to South Asia.

The third important message from Astana is a proposal to implement some important regional economic projects on the basis of the SCO. Which in itself is quite strange: the SCO was created primarily as a structure for maintaining security between participants. However, it transformed something beyond that, already acting as a geopolitical umbrella for the real economic integration projects: the BRI and the EAEU.

It is clear that Astana is trying to dilute Chinese and Russian economic initiatives in the region, but who can act as a similar economic donor? India has no serious economic interests in Central Asia due to a lack of reliable logistics. Iran and Pakistan are themselves recipients of foreign investment. External players (such as Western countries) and will not invest anything in a competing geopolitical bloc.

Within the framework of the BRI (China) and the EAEU (Russia), all the necessary investment structures have already been created: the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and the Eurasian Development Bank. This is why it will be said in Astana that it is not necessary to multiply entities beyond what is necessary.

India G20 Management

India’s management of the next G20 summit will reveal a lot. There has been a closed-door dialogue between the United States, Russia and China, while it is obvious that there is an ideological convergence of Eurasian integration with regard to Russia, China, the Central and Southeast Asia. Nevertheless, as I pointed out in an assessment of the attitude of the United States at the East Asia summit last week, the United States seems to want to focus on what it calls the problems of security, although the Eurasian region is thousands of kilometers from the SCO. The G20, however, is another matter. Whether Chinese President Xi Jinping and/or US President Biden are present, and New Delhi can dissuade Washington from talking about more security and the need for a NATO presence in the region, will be seen as a difficult task for Modis. Leading a nuclear power and one of the world’s largest economies can still help Modi introduce subtle changes while keeping the worst of global bellicosity at bay.

Chris Devonshire-Ellis is the President of Dezan Shira & Associates

