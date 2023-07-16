Ben Wallace leaves politics





Ben Wallace has announced he will leave frontline politics in the next cabinet reshuffle. In an interview with the Sunday Time, the Secretary of Defense has confirmed media reports that he will step down in the next election and that he will also step down from the cabinet before Election Day: I will not run next time, he says. I entered politics in the Scottish Parliament in 1999. It has been 24 years. I spent over seven years with three phones by my bed. However, Wallace adds that he will avoid the route hinted at by Boris Johnson and not resign prematurely, thus triggering a by-election. This means that in the next cabinet reshuffle, which as I first reported earlier this month will take place in the fall rather than the spring, there will be a vacancy for one of the more important. Wallace points out that Sunday Time that the Tory’s offer on defense could be key to the parties’ chances in the next election: at the moment I see Labor avoiding the question of defense funding altogether. Potential Wallace successors include Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, Penny Mordaunt and Anne Marie Trevelyan. The most popular Ed West

The Rise of the French Intifada As for Wallaces’ exit, I understand that having made the decision to step down in the next election, he thought it best to step down in the next reshuffle as well to allow Sunak to nominate a candidate who will fight the contest. The boundary changes meant that Wallace’s current seat would no longer exist at the next election, so if he had wanted to stay in the House of Commons he would have had to run for a different seat. Despite this, his departure will add to a feeling of conservative exodus in anticipation of a defeat in the next election. His departure still causes Sunak a potential political headache. At a time when Sunak and his deputy are both in the negative with the conservative base (according to the latest ConHome Cabinet League table), Wallace has been at the top for a long time and is a clear base favorite. This means that he was a politically significant asset to the government when it comes to party activists. It’s also the case that it wasn’t Plan A. It was for Wallace to take on the role of Secretary General of NATO. However, the United States refused to play ball. In his Sunday Time interview, Wallace said of the fury: Why don’t you support your closest ally when he nominates a candidate? I think that’s a good question. When it comes to Wallaces’ legacy as the longest-serving Defense Secretary since Winston Churchill, he has a lot to point out, including the many battles with the Treasury over MoD spending cuts. He also played a key role in the evacuation from Afghanistan, praised for his role over then Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. But what will be remembered most about Wallace will be his role in the Ukraine war where Wallace, backed by Boris Johnson, was able to send anti-tank missiles ahead of the conflict. Wallace is clearly concerned about the end of the war, warning that even if Putin fails in Ukraine, he could lash out and conflict could erupt elsewhere. Unlock unlimited access, free for one month then subscribe from as little as 1 per week after that SUBSCRIBE

Although Wallace suggests he has no intention of causing trouble for Sunak, it’s still possible to see how there could be friction ahead of the next election. The Prime Minister has currently pledged to spend 2.5% of GDP on defence, but has not set a date. If he fails, it’s possible a free Wallace on the back benches could hold him accountable.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/ben-wallace-to-quit-politics/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: c[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos