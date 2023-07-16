Politics
Erdogan will embark on a trip to the Gulf from Saudi Arabia on Monday
Saudi Gazette report
JEDDAH Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will arrive in Saudi Arabia on Monday for the first leg of a trip to three Gulf countries that will also take him to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.
The main agenda of the trip is to explore prospects for further strengthening bilateral economic and trade cooperation.
The Gulf tour aims to strengthen relations between Turkey and the three countries, according to official Turkish sources.
Erdogan is expected to meet the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman during his visit to Saudi Arabia.
On the second leg of the Gulf trip, Erdogan will arrive in Doha on Tuesday where he will hold in-depth talks with Qatari Emir Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
The talks between Erdogan and the leaders of the three Gulf Cooperation Councils (GCC) will mainly focus on strengthening bilateral relations.
The leaders will discuss international and regional issues of common interest, including developments in Syria, Yemen, Iraq, Sudan, Libya and Palestine.
The Turkish president will be accompanied by a strong contingent, including several ministers as well as members of Turkey’s Foreign Economic Relations Council and 200 businessmen, investors and business owners.
Three economic forums will be held in Jeddah, Doha and Abu Dhabi, organized by the Turkish Foreign Relations Council with the competent authorities of the three countries, in the presence of Erdogan.
The Turkish side counts on signing several agreements with Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates during the tour.
These pacts would span the gamut of industries from defense, energy, healthcare, agriculture, food, contracts, logistics, infrastructure, e-commerce and petrochemicals.
Erdogan expected his Gulf tour to further strengthen all forms of relations with GCC countries.
He revealed that Turkey had received promises to pump in major investments, saying those investments could be in Turkey, and they could be in Saudi Arabia, Qatar or the United Arab Emirates, without disclosing further details.
He expressed the hope of concluding investment agreements with the three countries.
During a press briefing on Thursday, Erdogan promised that these visits are an opportunity for him to see firsthand the support that the Gulf countries will give to Turkey.
He said: “At our last meetings, the Gulf countries have committed to injecting large investments into Turkey, and we will put the finishing touches on our next tour.
He referred to several visits by Turkish officials to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates to prepare for his visits to the three countries.
Erdogan said he would visit the three Gulf countries, accompanied by a delegation from his government, adding: We want to strengthen relations between us.
On Thursday, Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek concluded a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, during which he was accompanied by Central Bank Governor Hafiza Gaye Erkan.
This was preceded by two visits to the United Arab Emirates, then to Qatar, accompanied by Vice-President Cevdet Yilmaz. These trips were aimed at preparing the ground for Erdogan’s visit.
During these trips, the Saudi side and Turkish companies had signed 16 agreements in the fields of real estate development, construction, engineering consultancy and a number of other investment sectors, worth exceeding SR 2.3 billion during the Saudi-Turkish Business Forum. , held on Wednesday in Istanbul.
The forum discussed Saudi-Turkish investment opportunities and improving communication opportunities with Turkish investors and companies in the fields of urban development, construction, real estate development, contracts, smart cities, urban development, with the participation of businessmen, investors, and companies specializing in the sector.
The forum was held in the presence of Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing Majed Al-Hogail and Turkish Minister of Trade Omar Polat.
Al-Hogail promised that holding the forum is a translation of the depth of historical relations between Saudi Arabia and Turkey, as they are two friendly countries.
He pointed out that the forum is an opportunity to strengthen cooperation and joint work and exchange successful experiences in the municipal and housing sectors.
He explained that Saudi Arabia is witnessing qualitative progress in various economic and development sectors, including the municipal and housing sectors, achieved through effective strategic planning to achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.
Al-Hogail expressed his aspiration to strengthen cooperation between the two sides in the field of real estate development, automation and infrastructure projects.
He pointed out that Saudi Arabia offers many promising and diversified investment opportunities thanks to a qualitative environment that attracts investment.
The Minister also drew attention to the start of construction of more than 300,000 housing units, on areas exceeding 150 million square meters, with an investment value of over SR 100 billion.
He called on all Turkish companies to invest in real estate development in Saudi Arabia. For his part, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Polat said the forum opens new horizons for cooperation between the two countries in many economic sectors.
|
