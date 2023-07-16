The timeless Indo-French ties, according to the Prime Minister





French President Emmanuel Macron takes a selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bollywood actor R. Madhavan during a reception in Paris, France. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the bond between India and France goes beyond time constraints, resonating through their shared values ​​and igniting their collective dreams. He responded to a tweet from French President Emmanuel Macron, who shared a brief video of Modi’s visit to France, cherishing the trip. Macron’s accompanying message read: “To the people of India, trust and friendship”. In response, Modi said, “The bond between India and France transcends time, resonating in our shared values ​​and fueling our collective dreams. I will always cherish my recent visit to France. Thank you, my friend, President @EmmanuelMacron .” Actor R. Madhavan, who attended the banquet dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Louvre Museum, said on Sunday he was in awe of the two leaders who “passionately described their vision of the future of these two great friends”. nations” during the event. In an Instagram post, Madhavan expressed his gratitude to Macron and Modi for the “incredible lesson in grace and humility”. “The passion and dedication to doing good for the Indo-French relationship, as well as the peoples of both countries, was palpable and intense during the National Day celebration in Paris on July 14, 2023. I was in awe at the dinner hosted by President Emmanuel Macron in honor of our Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at the Louvre, these two world leaders, as they passionately described their vision for the future of these two great friendly nations. “The positivity and mutual respect in the air was like a loving embrace…May France and India prosper together forever,” the actor-filmmaker wrote alongside a series of photographs from the dinner. banquet.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanchronicle.com/nation/current-affairs/160723/pm-modi-france-bond.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos