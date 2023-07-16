Donald Trump may not have much to do with his daughter Tiffany Trump, but she lives a much bigger life than him





Donald Trump’s daughter, Tiffany Trump, leads a posh life that proves she has incredible wealth. She has enough disposable income for a stylish vacation and certainly doesn’t have to worry about money. And her husband is also from a wealthy family. Tiffany married Michael Boulos in 2022. His family runs Boulos Enterprises, which he will one day inherit. And Tiffany’s mother and Trump’s second wife, Marla Maples, even mentioned Trump in a speech at the wedding.

From traveling all over the world, cultivating relationships with famous friends, and planning her own amazing and impressive wedding, Tiffany Trump seems to love living the high life. What does his lifestyle really look like?

8 Tiffany Trump Has A Net Worth Of $10 Million Via Instar

Just like Donald Trump Jr. and his fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, Tiffany Trump has plenty of money. His net worth is $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. It seems to be family money.

Celebrity Net Worth reported that Tiffany released a song called “Like A Bird” in 2011. She is also a law graduate from Georgetown University Law Center and also sings. She told Us Weekly: “I love music. It’s always been very dear to me and it’s a deep passion. It’s more of a hobby right now, but we’ll see in a few years if I really want to take it to the next level, as a professional level, but right now my priority is to focus on school and get into a good university.

7 Tiffany Trump Took A Luxury Vacation That Taxpayers Had To Pay For Via Instar

Like anyone with a high net worth, Tiffany Trump seems to be constantly on the go and she racks up those travel miles. But there are often reports that taxpayers were footing the bill for trips she took while her father Donald Trump was in office.

In March 2019, Insider reported that Tiffany’s hotel stay in Serbia was $23,000. The State Department document read “Acquisition of hotel rooms to support Tiffany Trump’s travel.” A few months later, in May 2019, Tiffany traveled to Cannes and GZ said her hotel rooms cost $20,000. And as early as 2017, The Daily Mail reported that Tiffany had rented a car in Rome, Italy that would cost taxpayers $100,000.

6 Tiffany Trump went to Rory Japp and Karen Shiboleth’s wedding in Florence, Italy via Instagram

Is there anything more whimsical than a wedding in Italy? While sometimes people can save a little money on a destination wedding, celebrities tend to spare no expense when they get married somewhere fabulous in Europe.

In July 2023, The Daily Mail reported that Tiffany Trump went to a wedding in Florence that was super chic. Tiffany is good friends with Rory Japp and Karen Shiboleth, who was once called “Rich Kid Of Instagram”. The wedding took place at Villa di Maiano and Tiffany went with Michael Boulos.

5 Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos had a Mar-A-Lago wedding in November 2022 via Instar

It was clear that Michael Boulos and Tiffany Trump’s wedding would be classy, ​​and that’s exactly what happened. They married at Mar-a-Lago in November 2022.

The Daily Mail reported that Tiffany wore Loeffler Randall heels to the rehearsal dinner. Most of the shoes on the brand’s website cost at least $400. It certainly wasn’t a cheap wedding. The Daily Mail reported that her engagement ring alone cost $1.5 million. And instead of just one, she had three different dresses for the ceremony and rehearsal, according to Hello! Magazine.

4 Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos stayed at a Miami Beach hotel while looking to buy property through Instar

While it’s unclear whether Tiffany Trump has purchased a condo or a house, there have been numerous reports that she wants to find property in Miami Beach in 2021. She had finished law school and felt that it was time to buy a house.

Page Six reported that Michael Bolous and Tiffany Trump were staying at the Setai Hotel in the meantime. The hotel is located in South Beach and according to their website, rooms cost at least $518 depending on size. Considering that Tiffany has a net worth of $10 million, money wasn’t an issue and it didn’t seem like a problem staying in a hotel for a long time.

3 Tiffany Trump has many wealthy friends, including Victoria Baker-Harber via Instar

Since Tiffany Trump grew up with so much wealth around her, it makes sense that she has a lot of friends who are well-known and also have a lot of money.

According to Hello! Magazine, Tiffany is friends with Gaia Jacquet-Matisse, whose great-great-grandfather was Henri Matisse. She is also friends with Peter Brant Jr., whose father knew Donald Trump when they were young, and Made In Chelsea star Victoria Baker-Harber. According to The Sun, Baker-Haber has a net worth of £1.5million. And according to Celebrity Net Worth, Tiffany’s other good friend, Peter Brant Jr., has a net worth of $2 million. Based on these numbers, Tiffany seems to have more money than the people she hangs out with.

2 Tiffany Trump, Peter Brant Jr. and Michael Boulos spent time on a yacht that cost $60 million via Instar

In July 2019, the Daily Mail reported that Michael Boulos and Tiffany Trump went on vacation to Mykonos, Greece. And to make the trip even more chic, they spent time with their friend Peter Brant Jr… on a yacht.

And this yacht cost 60 million dollars. The publication reported that Tiffany wore an expensive outfit that included shoes from Valentino that cost $695 and sunglasses from Gucci. It sure seems like she spends a lot of money on her clothes and accessories, and that was just one example.

1 Tiffany Trump and her mother Marla Maples take expensive trips via Instar

Tiffany Trump still travels all the time. Before she and Michael Bolos got married, the couple went on a trip with her mother Marla Maples. His family was there too, including Fares Boulos, his brother, and Sarah and Massad Bolulos, his mom and dad.

Tiffany and her family went skiing in Courcheval after hanging out in Paris. Yahoo! reported that Tiffany took the trip instead of going to the Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve party that Donald Trump is known to have hosted. It was a very nice and elegant way to ring in 2022.

