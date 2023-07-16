Politics
The emergence of a collective strategic ambiguity on Taiwan
Since the end of its formal alliance with Taiwan in 1979, the United States has joined to a policy known as strategic ambiguity. THE Taiwan Relations Actwhich Congress passed the same year, declares that the United States will consider any effort to determine the future of Taiwan by means other than peaceful […] of serious concern. This language largely mirrors that of the formal alliance treaties that the United States has with its East Asian allies, such as Japan And South Korea, but creates ambiguity by refraining from an explicit defense commitment. In order to make China understand that the United States could defend the self-governing island, American presidents and officials have regularly refers to the Taiwanese policy of the United States as being rooted in Taiwan Relations Act and makes general references to an American interest in peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.
Part of the US response to try to bolster deterrence has been to signal to China that there might be a combined allied effort to defend Taiwan.
Under the Biden administration, a new American strategy that could be described as collective the strategic ambiguity appeared. fast china military modernization and increasing intimidation of Taiwan, as well as the Chinese leader Xi Jinpings statements of an apparent timetable for unification, led growth concern that deterrence is eroding across the strait. Part of the US response to try to bolster deterrence has been to signal to China that there might be a combined allied effort to defend Taiwan. Since 2021, the United States has issued a number of joint statements with its allies that include a line in the vein of we underline/emphasize the importance of preserving peace and stability in/across the Taiwan Strait. In June 2021, Kurt Campbell, the White House Indo-Pacific Coordinator, clarified the Biden administrations’ focus with these joint statements. Discuss references to Taiwan in the United StatesJapan And United StatesSouth Korea joint statements issued earlier that year, it declared that we seek to take these concerted actions to send a clear message of determination that we are committed to maintaining this peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.
These joint statements resulted from various types of diplomatic engagements at different levels of seniority, including bilateral leadership level summits, bilateral 2+2 ministerial dialogues, trilateral ministerial meetings and a G7 summit. Notably, some of these joint statements have mentioned Taiwan for the first time or for decades. For example, in April 2021, when then Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide paid an official visit to Washington, leaders released a joint statement referring to their shared interest in the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, marking the first time since 1969 that Taiwan was mentioned in a joint statement by the two countries. In June of the same year, the G7 (which includes six NATO members and Japan) published a joint statement in which they referenced Taiwan for the very first time, stating that they stress the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. More recently, when Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr paid an official visit to Washington in May, a joint statement by the United States and the Philippines declared that they affirm the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. President Biden has delivered a message of confidence that the United States and its allies are united in their commitment to defend the status quo, to announce in May of this year that most of our allies clearly understand that in fact, if China were to act unilaterally, there would be a response.
Despite joint declarations and military investments, there is uncertainty not only about what kind of support allies would provide, but also whether they would provide any.
Along with these statements, US allies have sought to boost their military capabilities in ways that potentially improve their ability to protect Taiwan. U.S. defense cooperation is essential to these efforts. For example, through the AUKUS partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States which was form in 2021, the United States will share its nuclear propulsion technology to help Australia acquire nuclear-powered attack submarines. This will enable Australia will operate in the waters around Taiwan and conduct operations such as anti-submarine warfare against China’s subsoil fleet. Similarly, Japan has announced its intention this year to acquire counterattack capabilities, which will include the purchase of 400 Tomahawk cruise missiles from the United States. These would be allow Japan will target Chinese missile launchers and command and control sites that would be key to an invasion of Taiwan.
Yet despite these joint declarations and military investments, there is uncertainty not only about what kind of support the allies would provide, but also whether they would provide any. Therefore, these messages may not significantly change the calculation of Chinas. Regarding potential support from European allies, for example, analysts are skeptical as to whether they could and would make consequential military contributions. There is even uncertainty about whether U.S. allies in the Indo-Pacific would provide substantial military support. A recent report from the RAND Corporation rated that only two US allies in the Indo-Pacific, Australia and Japan, could help the United States. Also, this would likely fall into the area of limited support. Thus, Allied assistance can consist little more than a sanctions regime similar to that which the United States and its allies imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
Biden stated unambiguously on four occasions that the United States would defend Taiwan if attacked. On top of that, the US has been working with its allies to let China know that there could be a collective effort by US allies to defend the status quo across the Taiwan Strait. However, it remains to be seen whether China will be deterred by these signals, or whether US allies will actually step in and help the US defend Taiwan.
