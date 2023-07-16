Boris Johnson did not campaign at Uxbridge to help his potential successor





Boris Johnson has not campaigned in support of his potential successor in the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-elections, according to the Telegraph. The former Prime Minister, who does not live in the constituency, has been absent from the election campaign and the party image is absent from the leaflets of the Conservative candidate, Steve Tuckwell. Voters in the seat will choose a new MP on Thursday, in a by-election triggered by Mr Johnson’s resignation following a parliamentary report finding he had misled MPs on the party door. Party sources said that despite Mr Johnson’s previous majority of more than 7,000 votes, he did not help Mr Tuckwell out the door by campaigning on his behalf. The pair are said to have spoken only once on the phone, in a call that lasted around 30 seconds and during which Mr Johnson asked if he had read his latest column in the Daily Mail. After Mr. Tuckwell replied that he had read the article, Mr. Johnson replied: Fine, and the call was ended. The Tories are expected to lose the by-election to Labour, who have fielded a Camden Labor councilor, Danny Beales, as their candidate. Mr Tuckwell has tried to weaponize Sadiq Khans expansion of London’s Ultra Low Emissions Zone (Ulez) into the constituency in a bid to bolster support for the Tories. Absent from public life

Mr Johnson has been largely absent from public life since stepping down from his seat on June 10 and recently welcomed his third child with his wife, Carrie. A Tory source said: Boris called Steve to wish him well but he did not campaign. In an interview with The Telegraph ahead of the by-election, Mr Tuckwell repeatedly referred to Mr Johnson as a former MP, suggesting he was deliberately distancing himself from his predecessor. But the Telegraph understands that Mr Johnson has not received any official party request to stay away from Uxbridge before Election Day. His spokesperson urged voters in the constituency to vote Conservative. The by-election comes on the same day as two other votes in Selby and Ainsty, previously held by one of Mr Johnson’s closest allies, Nigel Adams, and Somerton and Frome, where incumbent Tory David Warburton also resigned. A loss in all three seats is likely to put pressure on Rishi Sunak to make changes to his administration ahead of next year’s general election. Conservative sources said the party does not expect to do well in the by-elections as they are taking place in the midst of a Conservative administration, which has always been difficult for incumbent governments. But the results may give an indication of the strength of Labor’s message in the seats of Tory heartland.

