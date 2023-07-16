R Madhavan expresses gratitude to PM Modi, says “thank you for the amazing…”





Actor R Madhavan was one of the esteemed attendees at the coveted 14th of July celebration held in Paris, France. There he had the opportunity to interact with Honorable Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Jean-Michel Frédéric Macron. The actor then used his social media handles to write a note of gratitude for the two world leaders. 3 things you need to know July 14 celebrations in France commemorate the country’s national holiday, celebrated on July 14 every year.

French President Macron hosted a banquet at the Louvre Museum in honor of Prime Minister Modi.

Three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej from India was also part of the celebration which R Madhavan attended. R Madhavan writes note of gratitude for Prime Minister Modi and President Macron R Madhavan took to his Instagram handle to share a series of photos from his time at the Louvre celebration. A video shared by the actor also showed him being part of a selfie taken by President Macron, which also featured Prime Minister Modi. The selfie also featured footballer and environmentalist Mathieu Flamini. Along with photos from the gala celebration, Madhavan wrote a note addressed to the two world leaders with whom he spent the evening. He described being “completely in awe” of them as they detailed their vision for the future. Supporting the strength of Indo-French relations, Madhavan explained, “The positivity and mutual respect in the air was like a loving embrace.” Concluding his note, he added, “Thank you President Macron and Modi ji for the incredible lesson in grace and humility.” R Madhavan applauds the launch of Chandrayaan 3 Part of the actor’s note also recognized July 14 as an important day for India. July 14 marked the successful launch of Chandrayaan 3. Encouraging the same, Madhavan’s note read, “July 14, 2023 also marked another fantastic and successful launch of Chandrayaan 3 with the infallible Vikas engine built with the help by SEP France Aby Shri Nambi Narayanan. Also praying for the success of their important and incredible mission.” R Madhavan had tried out for the role of Narayanan in the 2022 film Rocket: The Nambi Effect.

