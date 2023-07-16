Iranian ex-diplomats issue statement against unilateral foreign policy





Dozens of former Iranian ambassadors and diplomats issued a statement warning of the dangers of Iran’s controversial pro-Eastern foreign policy.

The statement said, “The policy of a unilateral tendency favoring the East and radical opposition to the West as well as the denial of the benefits of balanced relations with world powers have irreparably harmed Iran’s interests.” This statement was released following Russia’s support for the UAE’s claim to Iran’s three islands of Abu Musa, Greater Tumb and Lesser Tumb. The UAE wants to take the case to the International Court of Justice. Tehran has dismissed Moscow’s stance as “undermining Iran’s territorial integrity” and some Friday prayer imams in Iran have called for an apology from Russia. Former diplomats have warned that absolute reliance on friendly relations with certain countries (Russia and China) will naturally make them believe that they can do anything against Iran. A day earlier, some websites in Tehran report of a speech July 12 by former foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who argued along the same lines, saying that a perpetual anti-Western policy is harmful to national interests. < style="display:block;padding-top:56%"/> < style="display:block;padding-top:56.0156%"/> Former US Secretary of State John Kerry shakes hands with former Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif before a meeting in Geneva January 14, 2015. They said such a policy would impose a heavy price on the country, adding that a balanced foreign policy and a realistic approach to international relations, as well as avoiding policies that negatively affect Iran’s national interests can be the engine of an intelligent foreign policy. in the current situation. The statement said that Iran owes its territorial integrity to the efforts of its citizens and that the government is committed by law to defending the country’s territorial integrity. He further noted that this was not the first time that Russia undermined Iran’s interests. The former diplomats added that dignified diplomacy requires preventing such hostile positions in any way possible. They stressed that while Iran prioritizes its international relations and especially its ties with Russia, nevertheless, the country’s national interests and territorial integrity come first. The statement stressed that there is no room for compromise on the country’s national interests. The senior diplomats further observed, “We believe that the reason for imposing this unacceptable behavior by others and ignoring the status of the Islamic Republic and its national interests is that Iran has ceased to respect its principle of ‘nor East’. , nor West “which was his motto after the 1979 revolution. The absence of a balanced foreign policy will encourage opportunistic states to take advantage of their relationship with Iran and use it only to serve their own interests, the statement said. Meanwhile, Tehran’s print media highlighted the statement on Sunday.Etemad Online quoted academic Ali Asghar Zargar as a warning that “the Russians can easily play with the Iran card and bet on Tehran’s interests, adding that Iran must be alert to such eventualities and not just demand an apology from China and the Russia when they harm its interests. The same day, Khabar Online published a report in which he asked: “Why do Russia and China often surprise Iran? Can we expect anything more than this from unilateral relations? The website added that controversy over Russia’s behavior less than six months after China took a similar stance on the three-island issue was the result of Iran’s unbalanced foreign relations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.iranintl.com/en/202307167705 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

