Politics
Narendra Modi uses brutal repression to silence the people of Kashmir
Indian-controlled Kashmir is one of the most heavily militarized areas around the world, and any public manifestation of a persistent Kashmiri national struggle is met with swift, violent and indiscriminate repression. This model of silence also extends to the domain of discourse.
The Indian political current considers any reference to the rights and aspirations of Kashmir, whether spoken or written, as a manifestation of fundamentalism, radicalism or terrorism (of Pakistani inspiration). Narendra Modi’s hard-right Hindu nationalist government has taken this vilification of Kashmiris to new heights.
The record of Indian state repression in Kashmir is extensive and well-documented, dating back decades before Narendra Modis came to power. In 1993, Human Rights Watch (HRW) published a report titled Rape in Kashmir: A War Crime. It showed that Indian security forces routinely target civilians as part of their efforts to suppress Kashmir’s independence struggle, with rape being used as a counter-insurgency tool.
The report concluded that the security forces attempted to punish and humiliate the entire community through systematic sexual violence against women. Another HRW report published the same year documented the routine torture of Kashmiri detainees and the harassment and assault of health workers providing care. According to the authors of the reports, Indian authorities even prevented paramedics from transporting the injured to hospitals for emergency treatment.
The impunity with which the Indian Armed Forces have operated in the Kashmir Valley is sanctioned by the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act. This law gives them emergency powers to maintain public order in so-called disturbed areas, all of which, civil society organizations argueviolate international human rights law.
There is plenty of evidence for this. Alongside the acknowledged number of civilian deaths, there is the practice of enforced disappearances of Kashmiri men. human rights activists estimateed that between eight thousand and ten thousand people disappeared between 1988 and 2007, approximately 60% of them civilians. People refer to the wives of the missing, who often disappeared for decades without being officially declared dead, as half-widows.
Several anonymous mass graves have also been discovered in Kashmir. Eyewitnesses claim that these graves were dug on the instruction of Indian security forces and that they contain the bodies of missing Kashmiri men.
Since Modi took office, the crackdown in Kashmir has been even harsher. Since 2010, security forces have used pellet guns as a supposedly non-lethal weapon for crowd control. In 2016 alone, they fired 1.2 million metal pellets in response to protests in the valley. The pellets left six thousand people hurt, including 782 eye injuries. Write in the Guardianjournalist Mirza Waheed described it as an exercise in mass blindness.
A young Kashmiri student I spoke to in Mumbai describes conditions in the state:
Stone flaying doesn’t happen much anymore. But if something happens, the Indian soldiers quickly spot anyone in sight. They will arrest you, take your papers, take your passport. In fact, in some cases, they will seize your property. It is normal in Kashmir.
In 2019, the Indian parliament revoked Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian constitution which granted autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir. More importantly, Section 35A had enabled the Legislative Assembly of Kashmir to define permanent residents. Indeed, it gave him the power to maintain the Kashmiri identity of the valleys. The Indian state has embarked on a concerted effort to settle non-Kashmiris in the region and change its demographic composition.
By using the Jammu and Kashmir Public Security Act, a pretrial detention law, authorities raided and arbitrarily detained politicians, activists and journalists. In 2022, pro-government journalists teamed up with police to storm and close the premises of the independent Kashmir Press Club.
India has also become the world capital Internet shutdowns, accounting for 58% of all disruptions worldwide. Between January and February last year, Jammu and Kashmir experimented forty-nine disruptions, including 16 consecutive orders for three-day curfew-style shutdowns.
The physical and legal repression is complemented by an effort to portray support for Kashmir rights as toxic. Sociologist Mark Ayyash has written about the intoxication of palestinian criticism, a process by which the Palestinian national struggle is expelled from the domain of valid, rational and respectable knowledge. There is a similar kind of toxicity at work when it comes to Kashmir.
One form of intoxication is the portrayal of pro-Kashmir voices as anti-national. In 2020, the police reserve Kashmiri photojournalist Masrat Zahra under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), accusing him of engaging in anti-national activities. The law allows the state to repress any activity deemed contrary to the interests, integrity and sovereignty of the state. Zahra was accused of criminal intent to incite young people through her Facebook posts, which mostly included archives of her previously published work.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA), an agency specializing in the fight against terrorism, has also invoked UAPA against Khurram Parvez, coordinator of the Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS) and president of the Asian Federation against Involuntary Disappearances (AFAD). Parvez was charged with a series of offenses including criminal conspiracy, conspiracy to wage war against the Indian government and raising funds for terrorist activities. A coalition of human rights organisations, including Amnesty International and Front Line Defenders, have denounced the charges against Parvez as an attempt to silence and intimidate human rights defenders.
The same process of intoxication applies in print, with both academic and journalistic articles equating Kashmir’s struggle with Pakistan’s terrorism or proxy war. They offer no substantive engagement with the call for Kashmir rights and a national homeland.
A review by Sumit Ganguly in Foreign Police from the book by journalist Azad Essas, Hostile Homelands: The New India-Israel Alliance, offers a recent example. In his account of the politics of Kashmir, Essa places the national struggle center stage. Yet Ganguly was quick to dismiss this as a polemic and a one-sided narrative, accusing Essa of repeating a tired Pakistani narrative on Kashmir.
When India recently parade delegates attending the G20 tourism meeting across Kashmir, it was meant to show the world that the Modis government had brought normalcy, peace and prosperity to the valley. But in stark contrast to this performance, young Kashmiri students I spoke to fear continued violence from state security forces. They feared they would be picked up at the airport, detained by local police during a random identity check or simply made to disappear on their way home.
They were also aware that the ease with which they can simply vanish reflects how the Indian state has worked to wipe out the entire national struggle of Kashmir. In a country that veered sharply to the right under Modi’s rule, it’s no surprise that Kashmiris have been targeted, along with critical journalists and political activists. After all, they are the only ones standing in the way of India’s full transition to authoritarianism.
Sources
Narendra Modi uses brutal repression to silence the people of Kashmir
