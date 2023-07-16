Some additional thoughts on Donald Trump and Trumpism (IRWIN STOOLMACHER COLUMN)





Jamelle Bouie, one of my favorite liberal columnists, wrote in a June 25, 2023 New York Times opinion piece titled Trump Believes the Presidency is His, that the behavior of the former president suggests he does not recognize any distinction between him and the office of the Presidency. He is, and he is. Trump sees himself as omnipotent – with no limits to his authority. According to Bouie, that’s why he dismissed the idea that he might lose the 2020 presidential election and why he decided he could just take classified documents back home to Florida.

Bouie attributes Trump’s behavior, in part, to Republican parties embracing the values ​​and attitudes of small capitalism and family business. Bouie writes that business owners have always been an essential part of national and local Republican politics. Nation state legislatures and county boards of supervisors are teeming with family business owners. In fact, many of the most visible and prominent families in Conservative politics have their own family businesses, all very large: the Kochs, the DeVos, the Crows and the Trumps.

The owners of these closed businesses have complete control over their businesses. Bouie writes, Trump certainly did, and as the Republican Party came to mold itself around his person, it also embraced his worldview, i.e. worldview and ideology of the boss. No longer content to run government for business, the Republican Party now hopes to run government like business…like the fiefdom of a small business tyrant.

Concurrent with reading Bouies’ column, I was reading an insightful book called Democracy in Chains: The Deep History of the Radical Rights Stealth Plan for America by Nancy MacLean. MacLean argues that James McGill Buchanan, a libertarian, was the key theoretical architect under the radar of today’s radical right and the inspiration for the Koch brothers’ ongoing efforts to remove barriers to capitalism and erect new barriers to thwart participatory democracy by the majority. .

Buchanan, described as a stealth ideologue of the American right by Bill Moyers, sought to protect capitalism by preventing government excesses. Specifically, Buchanan, other libertarians, and the Koch brothers sought to remove the sacrosanct status attributed to majority rule by disempowering the majority and placing it in the hands of a few wealthy elites. Their goal was complete corporate domination through corporate takeover of all public resources, i.e. public education, prisons, social security, etc.

The book details Buchanan’s concern that the federal government was funneling too many resources to the public at the expense of the wealthy and how he sought ways to protect elites from being forced to support programs that he felt were going towards socialism.

Buchanan and his followers wanted to dismantle the liberal state and were quite comfortable sacrificing the health and education of children, the welfare of the elderly, any sense of social responsibility and the promise of equality. for everyone. Listen to Buchanan: Those who subscribe to the libertarian philosophy believe that the only legitimate role of government is to ensure the rule of law, guarantee social order and provide national defense. That’s why they’ve long been staunch opponents of Medicare, Medicaid for the poor, and more recently, Obamacare. What is less well known is that these bigots don’t believe the government should get involved in promoting public health, period. We are not talking about subsidizing hip replacement and birth control. We’re talking about things like basic sanitation, something the government has been committed to since the Progressive era as the single most important measure to stop waterborne epidemics such as cholera and typhoid.

Along those lines, MacLean mentions that Thom Tillis, a former North Carolina state senator who won the U.S. Senate with the support of Koch’s apparatus, said restaurants should be able to evade the law requiring employees to wash their hands after using the toilet. , as long as they display a sign that reads: We do not require our employees to wash their hands after leaving the washroom. The market will take care of it.

I am not suggesting that Buchanan and his deep-pocketed far-right conservative allies, led by the Koch brothers, were responsible for creating Trumpism. They did, however, set the table by changing many fundamental rules of democratic governance, including the principle of one man, one vote, the system of checks and balances, and the use of state governments as a bulwark against federal legislation and local uprisings. .

Clearly, the dismantling of various core government functions by the Trump administration, including numerous environmental restrictions and Betsey DeVos’ efforts to privatize public education, show the influence of Buchanan’s libertarian ideas.

MacLean described Buchanan’s concept of human nature as “gloomy”. He believed that politicians and government employees were universally motivated by self-interest and that government would continue to increase in scale and power unless constitutional limits were in place. The Koch brothers and their minions have worked hard to spread anti-government mantras and to slander government workers and the labor movement.

In this way, they further set the stage for Donald Trump to gibberish about how he was going to make things better again by emptying the swamp of those who made sure our medicines and our food were safe, our rivers and our air are clean, our elderly are cared for and our civil and voting rights are protected.

Irwin Stoolmacher is president of the Stoolmacher Consulting Group, a fundraising and strategic planning firm that works with nonprofits that serve those most in need among us.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.trentonian.com/2023/07/16/some-further-thoughts-on-donald-trump-and-trumpism-irwin-stoolmacher-column/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos