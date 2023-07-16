To be appointed Minister of Communication and Informatics, Budi Arie Setiadi’s assets reach IDR 101 billion





JAKARTA, SULBAR EXPRESS – Chairman General (Ketum) Pro Joko Widodo (Projo) Budi Arie Setiadi will be appointed Minister of Communication and Information (Menkominfo) at the State Palace, Jakarta on Monday, July 17, 2023. Budi Arie replaces Johnny G Plate who was caught in an alleged corruption case of the BTS 4G acquisition project. Looking at the assets of Budi Arie on the official website elhkpn.kpk.go.id on Sunday, July 16, 2023, Budi Arie has a total wealth of IDR 101,018,800,000 or IDR 101 billion. Most of Budi’s assets are in the form of land and buildings totaling 11 units. The real estate owned by the Deputy Minister of Villages, Depressed Areas Development and Transmigration (Wamendes PDTT) is spread across Tangerang City, North Jakarta, Central Jakarta, Bekasi and Padang. The total assets in the form of land and buildings owned by Budi amount to Rp 62,746,800,000. Budi is also recorded as having assets in the form of transport equipment, including Honda HRV 2019 and 2016 cars, as well as VW Sciroco 2014 car. Movable assets of Budi amount to Rp 869,000,000. Budi Arie is also recorded as having other movable assets worth IDR 2,300,000,000, securities worth IDR 24,500,000,000 and cash and cash equivalents totaling IDR 10,603,000,000. Thus, the total assets held by Budi Arie amounted to IDR 101,018,800,000. Budi was reluctant to comment on the news that he would be named Menkominfo. He said ministerial posts were the prerogative of President Jokowi. “We are awaiting an announcement from the president. Because it is the prerogative of the President,” Budi Arie told reporters on Sunday, July 16, 2023. Budi Arie was born in Jakarta, April 20, 1969. Budi Arie is best known as the Founder and General Chairman of Projo, a land volunteer organization supporting President Joko Widodo. Budi Arie was the Head of Balitbang PDI Perjuangan DKI Jakarta for the period 2005-2010 and also served as Vice Chairman of DPD PDI Perjuangan DKI Jakarta. Budi then founded Projo since August 2013. Budi Arie was also known to be active in the student movement at this time. Budi had been President of the Board of Student Representatives (BPM) FISIP UI in 1994 and also President of the UI Student Senate (1994/1995). Budi also founded and encouraged the UI Student Study Forum (FSM) as well as the UI Student Defenders Group (KPM). He was also active in the field of student press becoming Redpel of UI Student Voice magazine in 1993-1994. (jpc)

