R Madhavan attends dinner hosted by Emmanuel Macron in honor of PM Modi





Actor R Madhavan, who attended the banquet hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Louvre Museum, said on Sunday he was in awe of the two leaders who “passionately described their vision of the future of these two great friendly nations”. ” at the event. Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron hosted a banquet for Modi at the iconic museum here on Friday. India’s prime minister, who arrived here on Thursday for a two-day visit, also graced the July 14 parade, as part of France’s National Day celebrations, as guest of honour. In an Instagram post, Madhavan expressed his gratitude to Macron and Modi for the “incredible lesson in grace and humility”. “The passion and dedication to do good for the Indo-French relationship, as well as the peoples of both countries, was palpable and intense during the National Day celebration in Paris on July 14, 2023. I was completely amazed by the dinner hosted by President Emmanuel Macron in honor of our Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at the Louvre, these two world leaders, as they passionately described their vision for the future of these two great friendly nations. “The positivity and mutual respect in the air was like a loving embrace… May France and India prosper together forever,” the actor-filmmaker wrote alongside a series of photographs from the dinner. banquet. Read also | The link between India and France transcends time: PM Modi Madhavan further shared how Macron offered to take a selfie with him and Modi. “I sincerely pray that their vision and dreams will bear fruit for all of us at the desired and appropriate time. President Macron eagerly took a selfie for us while our honorable Prime Minister very graciously and kindly stood up to ask. being a part…for a while it will forever be etched in my mind for both the uniqueness and the impact of this photo,” the 53-year-old added in his post. The actor, who directed Rocket: The Nambi Effectalso wished the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) the success of the third edition of the Indian lunar mission Chandrayaan-3. Launched Friday, the Chandrayaan-3 mission follows the Chandrayaan-2 mission which aims to master the soft landing on the surface of the Moon. A successful landing on the lunar surface would make India the fourth country to achieve the feat after the United States, China and the former Soviet Union.

