Donald Trump won’t commit to appearing at first GOP presidential nominee debate





Former President Donald Trump has not decided whether he will participate in the first GOP presidential nominee debate, saying he doesn’t need to when he has a big lead in the polls.

“When you have a big lead, you don’t,” Trump said, citing his 50-60% polling average in most polls in a Sunday Morning Futures interview with Maria Bartiromo.

CONSERVATIVE NDAA AMENDMENTS MAY GO INTO SENATE VERSION

“You lead by 50 and 60 points, you say, why would you have a debate?” Trump continued. “Why would you let someone who’s at 0 or 1 or 2 or 3 ask you questions?”

A RealClearPolitics analysis of recent polls shows Trump leading in all of them, with an average RCP of 53%. He holds a 32.4% lead against Governor Ron DeSantis, who votes 20.6%.

All other GOP candidates such as former Vice President Mike Pence, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy are polling in single digits in most polls and have yet to hit the double digits.

Trump brushed off concerns when asked if he feared skipping the debate would allow DeSantis or another candidate to cut his lead.

“Or somebody else has a good night and cuts their lead, because that’s what happens. He goes down and a few go up,” the former president said of DeSantis.

DeSantis’ campaign has come under scrutiny recently, with several officials saying his presidential bid started strong but has since stalled. Steve Cortes, a senior DeSantis PAC official, said DeSantis was “far behind” in national polls.

The Florida governor acknowledged that the 2024 election would be an uphill battle, but he didn’t expect results upfront, saying, “You have to earn it.”

Trump has also spoken with President Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee, deciding, for now, not to schedule primary debates. The lack of debates for a primary challenger against a sitting president is not unusual. Trump has attracted a few 2020 GOP challengers and hasn’t debated them.

“I get why he doesn’t want to do it. I really get it,” Trump said. “Look, when you’re running for office and you have, in his case, a 30 or 40 point lead, why would he do it? People are going to say, ‘Well, he can’t do it. I actually think he can’t. I don’t think he is capable of doing it. But why would he, especially because of this? Why would he do it?”

