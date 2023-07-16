Politics
NATO summit produces signs of sea change for Turkey
At the NATO summit held last week in Vilnius, the capital of the Baltic state of Lithuania, the agenda was dominated by the war in Ukraine and Sweden’s bid to join the alliance.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan surprised NATO by announcing before his departure for Vilnius that he was ready to accept a compromise on Sweden’s membership. His proposal could be summarized as follows: You resume Turkey’s EU membership process and Turkey will open Sweden’s NATO membership process. Erdogan’s statement made headlines in the Turkish press and media in many NATO and EU countries.
However, Turkey’s EU accession process is a separate issue. Ankara must meet several political and economic criteria before joining the bloc.
In fact, an important element was missing from this compromise. Turkey could unlock Sweden’s NATO membership, but the other piece of the equation, the EU, was missing. Only the European Council can decide on the resumption of Turkey’s EU accession process. And just as Turkey had the right to block the consensus by letting Sweden join NATO, any EU member country can block the resumption of accession negotiations with Turkey.
Updating the Turkey-EU customs union is a major headache between the two sides. Turkiye is losing money due to the postponement of the upgrade.
So far, Turkey has not been able to stop the activities of terrorist organizations that operate in NATO countries, such as Germany and France. Bearing this precedent in mind, Sweden could also tolerate the resumption of activities by terrorist organizations once its NATO membership becomes a fait accompli.
According to what Erdogan explained during the press conference after the summit, the procedure to be followed by Turkey will be as follows: the Foreign Relations Committee of the Turkish Parliament will draw up a report on Sweden’s accession to the NATO and will include it in its agenda; then, when parliament resumes on October 1, it will debate the report according to its work programme.
During his press conference, Erdogan mentioned several times: We have a parliamentary recess before resuming our work. This gives the impression that Erdogan is in no rush to push through Turkey’s endorsement of Sweden’s NATO membership. This is so that he has plenty of time to pressure Stockholm to pass as many laws as possible to restrict the activities of terrorist organizations operating in Sweden.
Turkey’s pro-government media celebrated Erdogan’s performance at the NATO summit with great fanfare, while opposition circles claimed the EU would once again disappoint Turkey.
Yasar Yakis
Meanwhile, the Swedish Supreme Court, a day after the NATO summit, rejected Turkiyes’ request to extradite two Turkish citizens. Turkiye claims the two men were using a mobile phone app used by supporters of Fethullah Gulen, a self-exiled Turkish Muslim cleric living in the United States. This application is used by the Gulen group to communicate with each other without being detected. Swedish law provides that the use of an application is not a sufficient reason for a person to be extradited. The court added that the people in question had acquired immigration status in Sweden and said that if they were extradited to Turkey, they could be tortured. This attitude of the Swedish Supreme Court suggests that mutual recriminations will continue for a long time between the two countries.
The extradition of alleged members of the Gulens clan has been one of the main issues surrounding Turkey’s approval of Sweden’s NATO membership. Thus, the refusal of Swedish justice in this case was the first test on this subject. The final decision on similar cases is taken by the Swedish government but, in accordance with established practice, it does not take decisions at the request of a foreign government.
During the summit, Erdogan met with the leaders of several NATO countries, including the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Greece and the Netherlands. During talks with US President Joe Biden, the two exchanged views on selling F-16 fighter jets to Turkey and upgrading parts of its existing fleet. The US president put the ball in the congressional court and promised he would do his best to persuade some top lawmakers to give their approval.
Meanwhile, promising progress has been made in the Turkish-Greek dialogue. As has happened on other occasions, earthquakes in the region have brought neighboring countries closer together. This time, Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis decided to resume talks and hold a meeting in Thessaloniki in the fall. The fact that Erdogan and the Greek Prime Minister are at the start of their respective terms suggests that, if their wavelengths match, concrete progress can be made. Even if the central issues cannot be dealt with at an early date, they can start by cooperating to resolve certain less controversial issues. Erdogan believes that the two countries have huge opportunities for cooperation.
The Greek media adopted a calming tone with Turkey after the Vilnius summit. The foreign ministers of both countries will likely play major roles. Erdogan will visit Greece for the first time in six years and will also co-chair the Turkey-Greece High Level Cooperation Council. Another opportunity for the two leaders to meet will be in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September. This warmer atmosphere may also allow the resumption of confidence-building measures in the Aegean Sea after an interval of more than three years.
There are signs of radical change between Turkey and Greece and between Turkey and NATO. Hopefully the atmosphere created by the Vilnius Summit will further facilitate this more cordial atmosphere.
- Yasar Yakis is a former Foreign Minister of Turkey and a founding member of the ruling AK Party. Twitter: @yakis_yasar
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by the authors in this section are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Arab News
Sources
2/ https://www.arabnews.com/node/2338886
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
