The GOP could be destroyed if Donald Trump goes to jail

The GOP will nominate Donald Trump to face Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election.

This is my prediction.

Sip.

You think I’m wrong?

Well, you can definitely hold me back and roast me in the comments section below if I am, or tweet me your criticisms all day.

I am a big boy. I can take it.

But joking aside, at least right now Donald Trump is on track to win the GOP primary, preparing to face Joe Biden in what could be a tough re-election battle for any Republican, especially if our inflationary cycle current is over. .

Donald Trump is in long-term trouble

But that’s the only good news for former President Trump these days.

The simple fact is that Donald Trump faces multiple court battles that could land him in jail, deny him the chance to run for office, and keep him clearly out of power if the charges persist.

In fact, let me take my prediction one step further: Donald Trump will win the 2024 GOP nomination for president and then, in late spring or summer 2024, face the real possibility of going in prison, creating a crisis for the GOP. He might just have to step aside.

My fellow Republicans really need to think about this possibility in the rush to anoint Donald Trump as GOP king again.

What the hell do we do if Trump heads to jail, say, three months before the general election, and we don’t have a candidate to take on Joe Biden?

What is the backup plan if this should happen?

Yes, I know what you’re thinking.

Whoever Donald Trump chooses for VP can fill that void, no problem, right?

Well, not exactly. Who Trump selects then is going to be key. Ron DeSantis has already bowed out, so the possibility of a 2024 DeSantis vs. Biden brawl is over.

What if Trump chooses Kari Lake or Marjorie Taylor Greene as vice president? I highly doubt the American people would approve of either in a 2024 race, and the GOP would lose in a landslide.

Hey, listen, my prediction might be wrong. But as the days go by and the list of charges against Trump continues to grow, the chances of him being sent to prison will increase. And it looks like the GOP isn’t ready for what could be the end of Donald Trump.

Putting all their political eggs in the MAGA basket could be the Republican Party’s undoing for years to come.

Harry J. Kazianis (@Grecianformula) is editor of 19FortyFive and is president and CEO of Rogue States Project, a bipartisan national security think tank. He has held leadership positions at the Center for the National Interest, the Heritage Foundation, the Potomac Foundation, and many other think tanks and academic institutions focused on defense issues. He served on the Russia task force for US presidential candidate Senator Ted Cruz and played a similar role in the John Hay initiative. His insights have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, Newsweek, CNN, CNBC, and many other outlets across the political spectrum.

