R Madhavan poses with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron at the Louvre Museum in Paris | People News





Paris: Actor R Madhavan was ‘intimidated’ after attending the banquet hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron in honor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Louvre Museum in Paris. The actor in his long post on his Instagram handle expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and President Macron for sharing their view of “grace and humility”. He shared several photos and the video of the dinner in a post that read, “The passion and dedication to doing good for the Indo-French relationship, as well as for the people of both countries was palpable and intense during the celebration of the July 14 in Paris on July 14, 2023. I was in complete awe during the dinner hosted by President Emmanuel Macron in honor of our Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at the Louvre, these two world leaders as they described with passion their vision for the future of these two great friendly nations.” The ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ actor also spoke about the French president taking a selfie and how Prime Minister Modi “sweetly and kindly got up to be part of it.” “The positivity and mutual respect in the air was like a loving embrace. I sincerely pray that their vision and dreams will bear fruit for all of us at the desired and appropriate time. President Macron eagerly took a selfie for us while our honorable Prime Minister most graciously and kindly rose to be a part of it…a moment that will forever be etched in my mind both for the uniqueness and impact of this photo,” he said. -he adds. Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and the French President for their valuable lessons, he said, “Thank you President Macron and Modi Ji for the amazing lesson on grace and humility. May France and India prosper together for ever.” Speaking about the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 in his post, the actor wrote, “July 14, 2023 also marked another fantastic and successful launch of Chandrayaan 3 with the infallible Vikas engine built with the help of SEP France by Shri Nambi Narayanan. also for the success of their important and incredible mission. @narendramodi @emmanuelmacron #bastilleday2023 #rocketrythenambieffect.” Actor Shilpa Shetty commented on his post: “So proud of all your accomplishments well deserved @actormaddy” Anupam Kher commented, “Jai ho and jai hind!” Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron shared a video on his Twitter account showing glimpses of Prime Minister Modi’s two-day visit. In the video, Madhavan was also spotted shaking hands with the French president. The French president tweeted: “To the Indian people, trust and friendship”. Earlier, Madhavan had dropped two photos on her Instagram handle sharing her dinner look. In the photos, he was seen wearing a gray blazer and pants and completed his look with a pair of glasses. He wrote in the caption, “Thank you so much for making me feel so good for the occasion. For all the endless style options and love… @radhikamehra. I feel so comfortable and myself… #bastilleday at the #louvre # dinner of presidents 2023.” On the work side, R Madhavan is ready for his next project, a supernatural thriller also starring Ajay Devgn and Jyotika.

