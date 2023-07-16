Trump describes how he could resolve the Russian-Ukrainian conflict in 24 hours





Former President Donald Trump on Sunday explained his plan to secure peace in Ukraine within 24 hours of the White House taking over, saying he would ask Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to reach a deal.

Trump made the comments during an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” with host Maria Bartiromo. The former president said he had good relations with Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and added that President Biden was not able to deal with world leaders.

“These are smart people, including Macron from France. I could run through the whole list of people, including Putin. These people are lively, tough and generally vicious. They are vicious and they are at the top of their game. We have a man who has no idea what’s going on. This is the most dangerous time in the history of our country,” Trump said.

“So what should the answer be?” Bartiromo asked. “You said you could end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours. How would you do that?

GARLAND IF YOU’RE LISTENING’: GRAHAM SENDS MESSAGE TO DOJ STERN REGARDING BIDEN’S CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS CASE

Former President Donald Trump explained his plan to secure peace in Ukraine within 24 hours of securing the White House on Sunday, saying he would ask Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to strike a deal. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

“I know Zelensky very well. I felt he was very honorable because when they asked him about the perfect phone call I made, he said that was indeed the case, he said it was. He didn’t even know what they were talking about. He could have stood out,” Trump said before Bartiromo cut him off.

LEVIN: IF RELEVANT LAW APPLIES TO TRUMP, BILL CLINTON ‘WOULD BE 50 WITH WIFE’

“That will not be enough for Putin to stop the bombings,” she stressed. Trump then explained how he would get Russia and Ukraine to end their conflict.

“I know Zelenskyy very well, and I know Putin very well, even better. And I had a good, very good relationship with both of them. I would say to Zelenskyy, no more. You have to make a deal. I would say to Putin, if you don’t make a deal, we’re going to give him a lot. [give Ukraine] more than they ever had if we must. I’ll do it in a day. One day,” Trump replied.

Trump says he would convince Zelensky to make a deal with Putin. (Mykola Tys/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump is among several Republican 2024 presidential candidates who are skeptical of war in Ukraine.

Anders Hagstrom is a Fox News Digital reporter covering national politics and major news events. Send tips to [email protected], or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-describes-how-he-could-solve-russia-ukraine-conflict-24-hours The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos