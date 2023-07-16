Xi instructs on cybersecurity work, highlights principles to build cyberspace strength

cyberspace Photo: VCG

Facing complex and increasingly complex national security risks and challenges both domestically and internationally, China’s top leaders reviewed cybersecurity work over the past five years, highlighting the emphasis on adhering to several principles such as the Party’s exercise of leadership over cyberspace affairs and building the capacity to ensure the country’s cybersecurity, which experts say provides a clear roadmap for bolster China’s strength in cyberspace as it has become a primary battleground for great power rivalry.

Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the need to fully implement the important guidelines of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on strengthening China’s strength in cyberspace, and vigorously push forward high-quality development. work on cybersecurity and informatization, Xinhua News Agency reported on Saturday.

Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a recent instruction on cybersecurity and computerization work.

Xi said the important role of cybersecurity and informatization work is increasingly important in the new era, stressing adherence to several principles, including that the Party exercise leadership over cyberspace affairs, develop cyberspace affairs for the people and take the path of internet governance with the Chinese. features.

He also stressed the need to coordinate development and security, enhance the country’s cybersecurity capacity, and promote the building of a community with a shared future in cyberspace.

A national meeting on cybersecurity and informatization work was held from Friday to Saturday in Beijing. Some media noted that this was the second national working meeting on cybersecurity and informatization in five years after the first, held in April 2018, which formulated strategic arrangements for work in the new era.

One of the highlights of the last meeting is that it highlighted “adherence to multiple principles”, which will help form a more integrated theoretical orientation on how to build the country’s strength in cyberspace on the based on the experiences gained over the last decades and has clarified some specific requirements. for future work in accordance with the report to the 20th CPC National Congress, which indicates that cybersecurity is a key area of ​​the national security system, experts said.

Complex risks

Covering the two-day meeting, some Western media focused on the top Chinese leader’s call to “build a strong security barrier” around the country’s internet, stressing the priority of safeguarding security with a concept covering both traditional and non-traditional areas. .

“Cybersecurity is not only about cybercommunication security but also data security, in addition to high-level reliance on digital technology which could bring more potential risks,” said Tang Lan, director of the Center for cyberspace security and governance. Studies at the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations, the Global Times said on Sunday.

Currently, cyberspace has become a main battleground for great power rivalry, including cyber attacks against cyber defenses, technical standards and technological control, which make cyber security issues more complex and important, Tang said.

While many critical infrastructures such as high-speed rail and financial transactions depend on digital technology and computerization, the importance of network and data security has been highlighted, especially when new Technologies such as artificial intelligence have brought new challenges to cybersecurity, experts said.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, China has accelerated its efforts to build self-reliance and strength in science and technology while strengthening law-based governance of cyberspace, Xi said. Xi, adding that new progress has been made to strengthen China’s strength in cyberspace.

“Technology security is important because Chinese companies are facing bottlenecks in certain high-tech sectors. For example, although we use open-source GPT technologies, we still lag behind in certain hardware and chipsets with some core technologies still in the hands of other countries,” Zhu Wei, vice-director of the Communication Law Research Center at China University of Political Science and Law, told the Global Times on Sunday. .

In addition, some cross-border data transactions related to critical defense infrastructure and people’s livelihoods are important elements of cybersecurity and national security, Zhu said.

As for cybersecurity, Xi stressed that “without ensuring cybersecurity, we cannot safeguard national security; without promoting computer applications, we cannot achieve modernization.”

“On the international scene, as we now see cyberattacks in the Russian-Ukrainian conflicts, and those of the United States and NATO, China could be a primary target of American cyberattacks because it sees us as the ‘cyber -threat ‘#1,” he added. Tang said, noting that these geopolitical factors pose new challenges for cyber defense lines, especially when certain core technologies are dominated by the US-led West.

Xi’s advice

Xi said in his statement that vigorous efforts should be made to advance the development of high-quality cybersecurity and informatization enterprises and make new achievements to strengthen China’s strength in cyberspace, thereby making new contributions. to building a modern socialist country in all respects and to national advancement. rejuvenation on all fronts.

On Tuesday, a book featuring Xi Jinping’s thought on building China’s strength in cyberspace was published by the People’s Publishing House, which provides a summary of the CCP’s experience in cyberspace regulation. and a guide to developing cybersecurity and computerization.

Under Xi’s leadership, a series of major decisions and measures involving cyber development have been introduced and put into practice.

For example, a special campaign named “Operation Qinglang” to create a healthier Internet ecosystem in China has been launched in recent years with a series of activities carried out under its auspices.

More recently, China’s top public security and cybersecurity authorities launched a campaign to crack down on online rumors from Saturday to July 21, with the aim of creating a harmonious and clean online environment. It has already sanctioned 373 accounts for spreading false information targeting China’s stock market and social security policies.

Meanwhile, China has made accelerated efforts to promote cyberlaws by enacting more than 140 cyberspace laws since 1994, forming a cyberlaw framework with the Constitution as its foundation, supported by laws, regulations and rules, approved by traditional legislation and backed by specialized cyber laws, according to a white paper titled “China’s Law-Based Cyberspace Governance in the New Era” released by the Chinese government in March.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, said at the meeting that China should strengthen positive online publicity and guidance, guard against ideological networks risks, improve the efficiency of the overall network governance, form a strong network ecology, and firmly grasp the leadership of the network ideological work.

“Ideological security is also a prerequisite for the country’s national security and stability,” Zhu said. “Taking the example of the recent riots in France, social media platforms can help mobilize young people to participate in the riots.”