Government on track to break Boris Johnson’s promise of 40 new hospitals | Hospitals
The government is on track to break a key election promise by Boris Johnson to build 40 new hospitals in England by the end of the decade, a damning report from the public spending watchdog has revealed.
Project delays mean the target is unlikely to be met, with work on buildings in the second cohort of the scheme not yet having started in May, according to the National Audit Office.
The approach of reaching targets at the lowest possible cost could also result in hospitals being undersized, the watchdog warned, as modeling assumptions may be unrealistic about how well care in the future will be. provided outside hospitals.
The government has failed to get value for money, with the program costing 1.1 billion in March this year, and progress has been slower than expected, the report concludes.
Steve Barclays’ department reportedly took a maximum risk approach to the project. The NAO’s analysis found that of the 32 projects announced in 2020 that are moving forward, only 11 qualify as new hospitals.
He said 20 was equivalent to the reconstruction of existing hospitals, the construction of major new buildings on existing sites or a major redevelopment of existing buildings. One program did not meet any of these criteria, according to the report.
The watchdog warned that larger hospital projects may have to take place simultaneously, making it harder to find builders and driving up costs.
Hospitals could be forced to operate at very high occupancy levels, up to 95%, which the NAO says is highly undesirable and indicative of a crisis.
NHS England has prioritized reducing occupancy rates to 92% in the current financial year, leading the report to warn: there is a risk that the very full operation of hospitals in the future could affect their proper functioning and reduce reserve capacity to deal with normal variations in demand, unexpected shocks and health crises.
The claim will raise concerns that new hospitals would struggle to cope in the event of a new pandemic, given that England already has one of the highest hospital bed occupancy rates among the countries of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.
Gareth Davies, the head of the NAO, said: Under the definition used by the government in 2020, it will now provide 32 rather than 40 new hospitals by 2030.
In May, a plan reset was led by Barclay. He revealed that eight of the 40 hospitals in the initial cohort would be carried over to the next decade.
In a bid to save face and pretend the government would still achieve its goal, he included five more hospitals in the scheme. Five are built with concrete that is well past its 30-year lifespan, and three are projects for mental health facilities.
Trusts will be concerned about the findings of the new report and are already being forced to pay exorbitant sums to repair outdated facilities, said Julian Hartley, chief executive of NHS Providers.
He argued that ministers could have better managed expectations about project funding issues given the delayed timelines and the impact of inflation.
Hartley added: The government must make new hospitals and care facilities permanent and heed the warning from NAOs that hospitals may be too small given the high levels of bed occupancy.
Labor said the report showed only one hospital was set to be built by the general election. Wes Streeting, the Shadow Health Secretary, said: The Tories have overpromised, underdelivered and they have been found out. Meanwhile, patients are cared for in outdated and crumbling hospitals. The work will make our NHS fit for the future.
A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said: The NAO report acknowledges that, despite changes to the original programme, 40 new hospitals are still expected to be delivered by 2030 and commends the programme’s innovative plans to standardize hospital construction, achieve efficiencies and improve quality.
We remain firmly committed to providing these hospitals, which should now be backed by more than $20 billion in investments helping to reduce waiting lists so people can get the treatment they need faster. Three new hospitals have already opened and more will open this year so that patients and staff can benefit from major new hospital buildings, equipped with the latest technology.
