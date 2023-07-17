PM Modi in France, July 14, a commitment to the climate

When former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh took part in the Bastille Day Parade in 2009, the strategic partnership between India and France, which began in 1998, largely revolved around education, health, defence, space and the peaceful uses of nuclear energy. This partnership has since expanded to cover cooperation in the areas of cybersecurity, counter-terrorism, climate issues and renewable energy. As the 25th year of the India-France strategic partnership approaches, Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ visit on Bastille Day adds to the importance of India-France relations.

This meeting is expected to set the tone for the next 25 years. But a deeper and more collaborative partnership can only be forged if the focus is on the defining challenge of our time, climate change.

With Earth temperatures at an all-time high, breaking three consecutive records last week, climate change has entered uncharted territory. The Arctic is warming four times faster than the global average, and the past seven years have been the seven warmest regions on record. Half of September’s Arctic sea ice has already disappeared, and if all the Arctic sea ice were lost during the sunny months, the loss of reflectivity would add the warming equivalent of one trillion tonnes of CO2, or 25 years of emissions. climate today. rate.

Collective action has never been more important, and the meeting of President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Modis can be the platform to strengthen collaboration on climate, especially to protect the Arctic.

Due to the interconnections of teleconnections that link changes in the Arctic to impacts around the world, India and France will face extreme weather events caused by the loss of Arctic sea ice. The loss of the Arctic could impact temperatures and cause the jet stream to wreak havoc on global weather patterns. The Arctic’s teleconnection with India has a direct impact on the degree and variability of rainfall during the monsoons, a delicate balance of which determines agricultural production and, therefore, the livelihoods and survival of millions of people. .

Given the intersecting interests of India and France in the Arctic, the July 14 meeting could become crucial if more ambitious approaches are put in place. The good news is that both countries already have Arctic policies that are strategically aligned on critical aspects of their respective roles and their vision for the future of the region.

There is plenty of room for joint scientific research into Arctic teleconnections and their consequent impacts on both countries. have driving skills.

But there are also several competing interests in the region that require a concerted global effort to protect the Great White Shield of the Arctic. A clear direction, such as the announcement of a coalition of heads of state for the protection of the Arctic, India and France in the next phase of strategic cooperation, will not only affirm a spirit of collaboration , but leadership is essential.

The question of short-term benefits for India arises. If it decides that access to Arctic commercialization and resources trumps its economic and technological ties with the Western bloc, it will rely more on its alliance with its other oldest partner, Russia. . France therefore has a crucial opportunity to use this bilateral to give this determined impetus.

July 14 is more symbolic than a bilateral meeting, but the opportunity for substantial progress should not be squandered. In 2019, in his 70th year, the NATO Secretary General joined the National Day with various world leaders, as did military contingents from countries, including India, to mark the storming of the Bastille. India has partnered with several NATO nations on defense and climate, including the US, UK and France, as well as being an important observer state to the Arctic Council .

In the wake of the NATO summit, which culminates on the eve of July 14, what better time than now for Modi and Macron to make this meeting more substantial than symbolic, and give a key to several problems in the equation climatic.

Zerin Osho is the India Program Director at IGSD. Maxime Beaugrand is the director of the Paris office of IGSD and focuses on international and French/European climate policy and advocacy and short-term climate change mitigation. First published in The Indian Express.