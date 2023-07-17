President Joko Widodo appoints Menkominfo today, Wamendes PDTT Budi Arie Setiadi is keen to replace Johnny Plate





RBG.ID – The mystery of who will replace Johnny G Plate as Minister of Communication and Information Technology will find an answer. This morning Monday (17/7) President Joko Widodo will inaugurate a new Minister of Communication and Information Technology. News has emerged among journalists that Deputy Minister of Villages, Development of Disadvantaged Regions and Transmigration (PDTT of Wamendes) Budi Arie Setiadi has been appointed Minister of Communication and Information. Also Read: Billie Eilish Participates in Barbie The Album with Song ‘What Was I Made For?’ News of a cabinet reshuffle or reshuffle has surfaced since last night. It started with the circulation of an invitation from the Minister Secretary of State concerning the investiture of Ministers, Deputy Ministers and members of the Presidential Advisory Council (Wantimpres). The inauguration took place in Jakarta today at 10:00 am WIB. Also Read: Making History, Mutiara Wins First Gold Medal for Indonesian Women’s Singles at Asia Junior Badminton Championship Since last night, a number of names have been circulating to fill the seats of minister and deputy minister for the remainder of the term of the Rising Indonesia cabinet. Besides Budi Arie, there is the name of the director of PT Pos Nezar Patria under the name of Wamenkominfo. The existence of the Deputy Minister of Communication and Information has already been prepared for a legal basis through Presidential Regulation 22/2023 regarding the Ministry of Communication and Information which was signed by the President Joko Widodo on April 17. Also Read: Moon DO EXO Movie Will Screen in Indonesian Cinemas on August 9th Another name is the Chancellor of the University of Moestopo, Professor Paiman Raharjo as Deputy Minister for Villages, Development of Disadvantaged Regions and Transmigration replacing Budi Arie. Pahala Mansury, then deputy minister of the BUMN, became deputy foreign minister.

