NATO dodges bullets on Sweden and identifies new fractures

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, US President Joe Biden and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg wait before the start of a working session on Ukraine at the NATO summit in Vilnius on July 12. AFP

It is unusual that much is left to chance at NATO summits.

When decisions come at the last minute, like in 2008 when George W Bush pushed to get Ukraine and Georgia on the right track, the results can be messy.

When NATO leaders arrived in Vilnius last week, it looked like the Western defense alliance might still be on the verge of a last-minute humiliation.

After approving the entry of Finland and Sweden to Madrid a year ago, Sweden was still blocked by Turkey.

As recently as Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan suggested yet another condition, linking Sweden’s admission to Turkey’s entry into the European Union.

That evening, however, the mood music changed, with Turkish acquiescence, in principle at least, in letting Sweden in. How quickly the government and parliament follow is another matter.

But it avoided an embarrassing failure to agree that could have significantly undermined the wider summit.

Overall, alliance leaders seem more than happy with the outcome in Vilnius, with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg describing the alliance as more unified than at any point in its recent history.

But the summit showcased several new divisions and power bases emerging within the 74-year-old alliance, which was given new life after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

The most obvious difference concerns Ukraine’s path to membership.

In 2008, NATO agreed to put Ukraine and Georgia in a no man’s land in which they were theoretically heading towards membership but with no immediate prospect of membership.

In Vilnius, some of these obstacles were removed for Ukraine, in principle making it easier to join once the fighting stopped.

It was another halfway house that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on social media on Tuesday “absurd”, although he may have displayed more diplomatic enthusiasm to welcome the announcement the next day.

Georgia is still not a member.

Central and Eastern European states – particularly the Baltic states and Poland – that have pushed for Ukraine’s quicker accession have also been largely diplomatic in their response, disappointed but keeping their criticisms relatively light.

However, Ukraine has obtained new promises to arm and strengthen the training of F-16 pilots in Romania as well as economic and security guarantees from the G7.

The result was instead a victory for the United States and Germany, both of which had suggested it was too early and dangerous to bring Ukraine into the alliance while it was still at war.

With Germany announcing that it will increase defense spending to meet the alliance’s 2% of GDP target, it will likely be among the biggest military spenders in Europe, if not the biggest.

While Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government has been criticized for its soft response to Russia and its slowness to Ukraine, German power within the alliance appears to be growing steadily. Shortly before the meeting, Berlin announced it would triple its forces in Lithuania to a full combat brigade, which Canada has also pledged to match in neighboring Latvia.

REINFORCE OR NOT?

This puts Britain and France in a delicate situation. Estonia, which is seen as one of the most vulnerable Eastern European nations to a possible Russian attack, hosts a British-led battlegroup which it would also like to see reinforced in the same way, while like Romania with the French battle group there.

Neither London nor Paris, however, felt able to take that pledge, prompting some analysts to question whether either had the military resources to sustain such a force. In Vilnius, Britain signed a deal with Estonia to boost its ability to bolster a full brigade in times of crisis, but Baltic diplomats say it doesn’t have the same deterrent effect.

The summit saw NATO leaders agree on a series of defense plans for Northern, Eastern and Central Europe, by far the most sophisticated planning for a potential war with Russia that the alliance has led since the fall of the Berlin Wall.

In Madrid last year, the alliance agreed to put 300,000 troops on standby for deployment within six months, although it’s unclear whether those forces actually exist and could be moved at that speed.

In the short term, alliance officials say Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has greatly reduced the risk to NATO states – the Russian military is now significantly weakened and would likely struggle to attack other European nations without completely abandoning its attack on Ukraine.

But once the war is over, NATO military chairman Admiral Rob Bauer has made it clear that the alliance expects the Russian military to rebuild.

In the Baltic states and Poland, the threat from Belarus, which Mr Putin announced last month was now harboring short-range Russian tactical nuclear weapons and which is also expected to become home to Wagner Group mercenaries being moved out of of Russia after its failed march on Moscow in early June.

TURKISH F-16, TOKYO OFFICE

While Turkey could yet renege on its promise to sign Sweden into NATO, the working assumption of most officials is that it will not. After months of speculation over what it would take to persuade Turkey to agree, Stockholm has now almost certainly gone as far as it wants in terms of jailing Kurdish separatists and cracking down on protests.

As Sweden made clear, there were limits to what it would do to gain NATO membership – especially when it came to deporting some prisoners to Turkey. The focus has been on arms sales: US F-16s, offered as part of a complex deal that US officials have told lawmakers, were partly explicitly designed to win Ankara over Sweden.

After flirting with Russia for much of the past decade – including sparking a major row with other NATO allies over the purchase of Russian-made S-300 anti-aircraft missiles – Mr Erdogan appears to be heading back to the West, endorsing Ukraine’s request to join NATO and seek to draw closer once again to the European Union (although membership still seems out of reach).

France also raised some eyebrows by endorsing Ukraine’s possible NATO membership this week – but made headlines for blocking the opening of a NATO office in Japan. French officials say NATO should maintain its European orientation.

It was something of a slap in the face for Mr Stoltenberg, whose efforts to secure a place for the alliance in Asia have seen ministers and leaders from South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand become regulars at meetings of the NATO.

It is also a reminder of the divisions within Europe over China.Reuters