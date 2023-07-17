Donald Trump’s Holyfield-Belfort commentary compensation revealed





As crazy as it sounds, former President Donald Trump may have just been revealed as the highest-paid single-event broadcast analyst of all time. Yes, you read correctly.

According to USA Today, the 45th President of the United States has received $2.5 million to set up a 2021 fight between Evander Holyfield and former UFC champion Vitor Belfort. This was revealed in a revised personal financial disclosure from Trump, who once said he received an obscene amount for providing color commentary on the Holyfield vs. Belfort fight.

Here are more details from this article, written by Simon Samno:

Trump’s filing, which was released Thursday, details his roughly $1 billion in earnings since leaving office, largely from speaking engagements and appearances, as well as foreign trade relations. It also gives some idea of ​​how much money Triller poured into her boxing promotion, which she shut down about a year later in September 2022.

It is important to mention here that some of the highest paid people in the sports broadcasting industry do not receive the same amount of money. Troy Aikman and Tony Romo receive $18 million per season from ESPN and CBS, respectively, for what appears to be a maximum of 22 regular and postseason games per season (with that maximum to come if their respective network is the focus of this year’s Super Bowl). In non-Super Bowl years, Romo would work a maximum of 21 games through the conference championship, earning more than $850,000 per game. In non-Super Bowl years, Aikman would work a maximum of 20 games throughout the Divisional Round, earning more than $900,000 per game. (This is simply their contract divided by regular season and playoff games, and does not count preseason work or other work for the network).

It’s just Romo and Aikman. Now consider Tom Brady, who is set to make $375 million over 10 years when he officially joins Fox’s broadcast booth. That’s $37.5 million per year or $1.78 million per game over the years with 21 games. (But it’s worth noting that Brady’s contract includes a lot of non-gaming promotional work for Fox, which isn’t counted here.)

So with those obscene numbers, Trump may be way ahead of the top three highest-grossing color commentators in the sports broadcasting industry. And that’s for one event only.

During the four-fight main card at the Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida, Trump provided the color commentary. Belfort made quick work of Holyfield in a first-round TKO. The main map event lasted just under two minutes. So Trump didn’t exactly have to go through four quarters, and he still walked away with $2.5 million in the bank.

Although he hasn’t provided color commentary on an event since, Trump has notably attended several UFC live events. The former president is a longtime friend of UFC President Dana White and is a noted combat sports fan. But it’s hard to imagine anyone ever breaking the $2.5 million mark for an event.

[USA Today]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://awfulannouncing.com/ufc/donald-trump-evander-holyfield-vitor-belfort-commentary.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos