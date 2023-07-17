President Jokowi to appoint Minister of Communication and Information





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo is to inaugurate a number of Onward Indonesia cabinet members, including the Minister of Communication and Informatics (Menkominfo) at the State Palace on Monday (7/17). “It’s true, tomorrow morning there will be an inauguration by the president,” Protocol, Press and Media Deputy Bey Machmudin said in Jakarta on Sunday. According to some of the information collected, President Jokowi will appoint Budi Arie Setiadi as Minister of Communication and Information (Menkominfo) to replace Johnny G. Plate. Budi Arie Setiadi is currently Deputy Minister for Villages, Development of Disadvantaged Regions and Transmigration (Wamendes PDTT) and is also still active as General President of Pro Jokowi Volunteers (Projo). “But for what position and who will be appointed, we will see tomorrow together at the State Palace,” Bey added. Besides Budi Arie, a number of names mentioned to be appointed are Chancellor of University of Moestopo, Prof. Paiman Raharjo as Deputy Minister of PDTT, Deputy Minister of BUMN Pahala Mansury as Deputy Minister of BUMN and Indonesian Ambassador to the United States Rosan Roeslani as Deputy Minister. by BUMN. Budi Arie only said he was waiting for President Jokowi’s announcement. “We are waiting for an announcement from the president because it is the prerogative of the president,” Budi Arie said. Budi Arie is known to have been the head of Balitbang PDI Perjuangan DKI Jakarta for 5 years in 2005. The man who was born on April 20, 1969 also served as Vice Chairman of DPD PDI Perjuangan DKI Jakarta. Budi Arie also volunteered to support Jokowi or Projo for short during the general election campaign, both in 2014 and 2019. Projo was founded in 2013 and is presented as a community organization supporting Jokowi. Projo successfully transitioned from a voluntary organization to a community-based organization that received official status from the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights. Budi Arie said that Projo is the big home of Jokowi supporters. According to him, Jokowi’s administration in the Labor Cabinet has brought many changes. Therefore, his party has chosen to continue to support Jokowi who continues to work tirelessly.

