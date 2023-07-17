Politics
Yellen visits India to strengthen ties and solve economic problems
Following a trip to Beijing, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is back in India for the third time in nine months, this time to meet with Group of 20 finance ministers on global economic challenges such as as the increased threat of defaults faced by low-income countries. income countries.
Yellen told reporters in Gandhinagar, the capital of the western Indian state of Gujarat, on Sunday that she was trying to help warm relations between the United States and India. and other economic resilience issues.
Yellen said his goals for his time in India were to push for debt restructuring in economically challenged developing countries, to push for the modernization of global development banks to make them more climate-focused and to to deepen the ever-growing relationship between the United States and India.
Yellens’ frequent stops in the country testify to the importance of this relationship at a time of tension with China.
India’s long-standing relationship with Russia is also looming as the Kremlins’ invasion of Ukraine continues despite efforts by the United States and allied countries to sanction and economically bludgeon the Russian economy. India has not participated in efforts to punish Russia and maintains energy trade with this country despite a G7agreed cap on Russian oil priceswhich has had some success in slowing the Russian economy.
Yellen said ending the war in Ukraine is above all a moral imperative. But it’s also the best thing we can do for the global economy.
She added that the United States would continue to cut off Russia’s access to the military equipment and technology it needs to wage war against Ukraine.
One of our main goals this year is to fight against Russia’s efforts to evade our sanctions. Our coalition is building on the actions we have taken in recent months to suppress these efforts, Yellen said.
The United States is increasingly leaning on India and has courted its leaders.
She said the United States views India as an indispensable partner in its friendship strategy to increase the resilience of supply chains.
She added that American private companies see India as an excellent place to produce goods and export to the United States.
She also noted that slowing growth in China has impacted growth in many other countries.
This is something I discussed with my Chinese counterparts. I think the Chinese are eager to communicate that their business environment is open. There’s definitely a desire to see foreign investment, Yellen said.
President Joe Biden hosted a state visit to the White House in honor of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June, intended to highlight and foster ties. The two leaders said US-India relations had never been stronger and launched new trade deals between the nations.
Raymond Vickery Jr., a policy expert on U.S.-India relations at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said Yellens’ coming to India shortly after his visit to China was significant in that Indian officials will want to know in detail what happened. meetings with their Chinese counterparts and see where this fits into their perspective of economic relations with China.
They will want to know if the US is seriously considering shifting some of its sourcing business from China to India.
A senior Treasury official, speaking on condition of anonymity to preview Yellen’s trip, said there was hope that the debt treatments for Ghana and Sri Lanka will be discussed and completed soon. during meetings.
Sri Lanka and Ghana defaulted on their international debts last year, about two years after Zambia defaulted. And more than half of all low-income countries face over-indebtedness, undermining their long-term ability to function and grow.
Last month, Zambia and its government creditors, including China,reached an agreement to restructure $6.3 billion in loanson the sidelines of a world finance summit in Paris.
The agreement covers loans from countries such as France, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Israel and India as well as the largest creditor of China and Zambia with 4.1 billion dollars from the total. The deal can provide a roadmap for how China will handle restructuring deals with other over-indebted countries.
Yellens’ trip comes shortly after spending a week in China, meeting with the country’s finance ministry and discussing mutual trade restrictions and national security concerns.
Harold W. Furchtgott-Roth, senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, said Yellen’s trip to India is a reflection of a naturally developing alliance.
India has a lot of tension with China, they have constant border disputes, he said. And India wants to develop and has become a kind of naval power in the Indian Ocean, which is also an area that China wants to develop.
