DeSantis against personal attacks on Trump despite struggling campaign – Rolling Stone





Ron DeSantis said Sunday he was not interested in launching personal attacks on 2024 Republican front-runner Donald Trump, even as the Florida governor continues to trail the former president by a wide margin in the polls.

Appearing on Fox News’ MediaBuzz, DeSantis, whose campaign recently fired a dozen staffers, was asked how his strategy to prosecute Trump contrasts with someone like former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. .

“Christie says he’s the only one who goes after Trump directly — insult for insult, calling him a coward, etc. — and the rest of you are just dancing lest you offend him or his supporters,” announcer Howard Kurtz said. “Does he have a point?”

DeSantis replied that he doesn’t “do insults”.

“I think the mere fact of participating in this game of insults discourages voters. It’s not something I want to do,’ he explained, adding that he hasn’t shied away from criticizing Trump on political issues like the southern border wall, the national debt and his handling of Covid. and the resulting bottlenecks. During an appearance on Fox News last week, for example, DeSantis accused Trump of “colluding with big tech” to censor a story about Hunter Biden.

Ron DeSantis castigates Donald Trump on his policy:

He promised to make Mexico pay for a border wall. was gonna pic.twitter.com/w3KviDc2D5

— Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) July 16, 2023

“I’ve been very, very outspoken about it, but I have no interest in personally attacking Donald Trump or any of these other candidates,” he said. “I think we need to rise above that and just focus on the issues.”

DeSantis trails Trump by about 30 percentage points nationally, according to the FiveThirtyEight poll average. In Iowa, the latest poll shows Trump up 23 points.

DeSantis, whose performance so far has conservative media mogul Rupert Murdoch worried, as reported by Rolling Stone, went on to deny letting Trump form a narrative about him before officially entering the GOP primary. . Trump had no problem throwing barbs at DeSantis, saying in early May that he “needed a personality transplant.” Tendency

“Did you let Trump define you by waiting too long to respond to his attacks when you were governor and not officially in the running?” Kurtz wondered.

“Not at all,” DeSantis replied. “I think even some of these polls – if you’re going to take them for what they’re worth – they say I have the highest favor among Republican voters, and so I think they made a big mistake in spending all this money on me.”

