Today it is reported that Jokowi has nominated the President of Projo to become Minister of Communication and Information, a small cabinet reshuffle has been expedited





JAKARTA, KOMPA TELEVISION – Rumor has it that President Joko Widodo or Jokowi inaugurates General President Pro Jokowi (Projo) Budi Arie Setiadi as Minister of Communication and Information (Menkominfo). It is known that now the post of Minister of Communication and Information Technology is temporarily occupied by the Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD because Johnny G Plate was caught in the alleged corruption case of Kominfo BTS. City of Kompas.id, a Kompas source in the environment of the Palace, which was confirmed on Sunday (7/16/2023), confirmed the plan for a small cabinet reshuffle due to the need and the vacancy of the position. “However, I cannot disclose who it is,” the official said. Read also: Tomorrow morning, Jokowi will inaugurate a new minister, Budi Arie Setiadi would have become Menkominfo Minister of State Secretary Pratikno who was contacted confirmed that there was an inauguration of the cabinet by President Jokowi on Monday at 10am. President Bey T Machmuddin’s Assistant to the Protocol, Press and Media Secretariat also confirmed the inauguration. “It is true that tomorrow morning (Monday) there will be an investiture by the president. But, for what position and who will be appointed, we will see tomorrow together at the State Palace,” said Bey, quoted in a short WhatsApp group message by Palace reporters on Sunday. Meanwhile, Treasurer General Projo Panel Barus confirmed the news. “Please pray and support,” the Panel said. Meanwhile, the deputy village minister of the PDTT to replace Budi will be named Paiman Rahardjo. The Deputy Foreign Minister who was left by Mahendra Siregar to be the Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Financial Services Authority will be given to Pahala Mansury who was formerly the Deputy Minister of BUMN. Also Read: Shocked Singapore Minister Arrested in Corruption Cases, Implicating the Wealthiest People The deputy minister of SOE left by Pahala will be replaced by the former Indonesian ambassador to the United States, Rosan Roeslani. Regarding the membership of Mardiono in the Presidential Advisory Council (Watimpres) who was left behind becoming general president of the PPP, this position will be replaced by Djan Faridz, former president of the PPP.

