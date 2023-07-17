How India is Reshaping the World Order





Washington is forgetting one of the region’s most interesting geopolitical developments in years: India’s emergence as a major player in the Middle East, FP Steven A. Cook wrote last month.

It's not just the Middle East. Around the world, New Delhi is projecting its power in new ways by forming alliances, sealing trade deals and increasing defense cooperation, reshaping the world order. This edition of Flash Points explores India's new geopolitics and what it means for the international balance of power.









Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi embrace during a ceremony at the presidential palace in New Delhi. India has become a power in the Middle East It’s time to get serious about New Delhi’s power projection in the region, writes FP Steven A. Cook.









Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden greet other world leaders during the G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. It’s time to bind India to the West India’s geopolitical shift is inexorable, and G-7 membership would help bridge north-south divides, writes FP C. Raja Mohan.









A Likud party election banner hung on a building shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shaking hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a caption above it reading in Hebrew “Netanyahu, in another league”, in Tel Aviv on 28 July 2019. How Modi and Bibi built a military alliance India and Israel have strengthened defense ties in recent years, but a new book makes the relationship look grimmer than it is, writes FP Sumit Ganguly.









French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna meets United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan (L) and Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar (C) during a trilateral ministerial meeting in New York. The minilateral era Middle powers, from India to Israel, pursue small, issue-based partnerships outside the confines of formal institutions, write Husain Haqqani and Narayanappa Janardhan.









A sailor walks on the deck of an Indian Navy submarine at a naval base in Mumbai. India becomes a power in Southeast Asia New Delhi and its partners are working together to balance Beijing’s aggressive posture, writes Derek Grossman.

