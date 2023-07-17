Chris Christie calls Trump a ‘liar and a coward’ as first GOP debate looms





CN—

On Sunday, Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie sharpened his attacks on former President Donald Trump, calling his rival for the 2024 GOP nomination a liar and a coward.

The former New Jersey governor was reacting to Trump’s speech at a conservative rally on Saturday in Florida, where he said, I’m charged for you, as he sought to defend himself against charges in the lawyers’ investigation specials on his alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving office.

He is being charged because of his outrageous conduct, Christie told CNN’s Jake Tapper on the State of the Union.

There is no other, of the 200 million Americans he spoke of, who has illegally withheld classified national secrets after being politely, discreetly and professionally asked for 18 months to voluntarily turn them over after leaving the White House, said the former governor.

He now has the opportunity to go to court and ask the government to prove this case beyond a reasonable doubt. But now he says he doesn’t want to have a trial before the 2024 election. I don’t think he will for us either. He should fix this before people vote, so we know exactly who was voting for.

Trump was indicted last month on charges related to his alleged willful withholding of national defense information. The first hearing in the inquest is on Tuesday when lawyers for each side will discuss how the classified documents in the case should be handled.

Trump and his co-defendant Walt Nauta cited the need for more time to review the evidence as a reason for pushing back the setting of a trial date. Their lawyers also suggested that it might not be possible to sit a fair jury before the 2024 election, with Trump running for the GOP nomination. The special counsel overseeing the investigation dismissed those reasons for delaying the trial.

Trump, who was also indicted earlier this year in Manhattan for alleged business improprieties related to a silent payment in 2016, faces other potential indictments in Washington and Atlanta with ongoing investigations into his efforts to quash the charges. 2020 election results and the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol.

Christie also reiterated on Saturday that he has reached the Republican National Committee donor threshold to qualify for the first presidential primary debate in Milwaukee next month, saying his campaign has nearly 45,000 individual donors and that we will be there on August 23, and we’ll be waiting for Donald Trump. His campaign raised about $1.7 million in the second quarter that ended June 30, according to his latest filing with the Federal Election Commission.

Trump, in an interview that aired on Fox News on Sunday, continued to tease the possibility of skipping the first debate.

I haven’t really made up my mind, he said, while nodding at his current lead in the GOP primary polls. When you have a big lead, you don’t.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/16/politics/chris-christie-trump-liar-coward-cnntv/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos